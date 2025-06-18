Conor McGregor Ibiza Brawl: What We Know About UFC Star’s Punch Knocking Out Man in Nightclub

While the hopes of his Octagon return seem to fade with every passing day, Conor McGregor isn’t done fighting! What was meant to be a night of celebration on the sun-soaked island of Ibiza turned into yet another headline in the chaotic saga of ‘The Notorious’.

Cameras rolled, punches flew, and once again, the fight wasn’t in the cage; it was on the dance floor. So, what exactly happened, and how does this latest incident line up with the timeline of Conor McGregor’s antics outside the Octagon?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor knocks out a clubgoer in Ibiza

It all unfolded in the early hours at the famous Pacha nightclub. Reports indicate that around 5:53 a.m., with lights flashing and beats thumping, Conor McGregor was seen chatting with a man. But what started as a casual exchange took a sharp turn. In footage obtained by The Sun, McGregor suddenly swung two punches. The first seemingly didn’t land cleanly enough, but the second connected hard, flattening the man instantly.

AD

One witness was quoted as stating, “Clearly something’s been said to annoy him and he’s reacted very badly.” While another gave a description of the entire scene to The Sun by stating, “Someone came up to them and when Conor hit him, about five people fell to the floor as the guy stumbled back. It was a bit like bowling pins, but the guy was really shaken by the hits. About a minute later, the bouncers came and got him on the back and took him out of the club, because he had annoyed Conor.”

Despite the chaos, club security removed the unidentified man, not McGregor. The UFC star reportedly exited later through the garden, looking visibly upset. Reports also indicate that despite the violence, local authorities have not launched an investigation yet.

Given Conor McGregor’s high status and the club’s decision to let him stay after the incident, the altercation seems unlikely to face further scrutiny. The nightclub and McGregor’s team have yet to come out with a statement concerning the incident at the time of writing. Yet, this is just another addition to a string of controversies that have surrounded the Irishman in recent years.

Conor McGregor’s past controversies in a club

This isn’t McGregor’s first nightclub brawl, or second. In 2019, he infamously punched an older man at a Dublin pub over a whiskey dispute. More recently, in 2024, he was seen partying with UFC names like Michael Chandler and Alexander Volkanovski ahead of his scheduled return at UFC 303. The video caused outrage, with fans accusing him of neglecting training.

In late 2024, McGregor’s name was again dragged into controversy when a Dublin High Court jury awarded a significant sum in damages to Nikita Hand. She had filed a civil case claiming McGregor assaulted her at a hotel in December 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 264-McGregor vs Poirier, Jul 10, 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Conor McGregor before fighting Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, 10.07.2021 21:17:47, 16393792, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Dustin Poirier, MMA, TopPic, Conor McGregor PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 16393792

And as for Ibiza? Let’s just say ‘The Notorious’ has made a habit of making headlines whenever he lands on the island!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McGregor’s past troubles

Then in 2022, he became viral for a less violent moment, when someone threw a hat at him during his birthday party. McGregor responded with a sarcastic thumbs-up and then stomped on the hat in full view of clubgoers.

This latest nightclub knockout adds another layer to the puzzle that is Conor McGregor. He hasn’t fought in the UFC since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021. His return has been teased, hyped, and delayed. And with the latest incident, the question becomes, is it time to stop waiting for ‘The Notorious’ to return to the cage?