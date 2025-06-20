Conor McGregor IbIza: Insider Reveals a Crucial Update on Irishman’s Fight

Conor McGregor just can’t stay away from making headlines for all the wrong reasons. As we know, there have been multiple instances where the Irishman has been reported to have gotten into some sort of physical altercation, and recently, it happened once again. However, it seems like ‘The Notorious’ did not get reprimanded from the legal standpoint, as MMA reporter Luke Thomas provided an update on the incident.

Apparently, Conor McGregor was out partying in Ibiza, as he usually does. It appears to be his favorite vacation destination. However, while enjoying his time in a nightclub, a video of the former double champion landing two heavy punches on an unnamed individual went viral. However, Luke Thomas claims McGregor did not face any legal trouble or a lawsuit, and instead, he continued his time in the club, while the person who got punched was ushered out of the premises.

“The reports are, who knows if this is actually true… the guy who got punched was removed from the club and absolutely nothing happened to Conor McGregor,” Luke Thomas stated on his YouTube channel. He further went on to mention how this was not the first incident of an altercation for McGregor in Ibiza. Strangely enough, similar situations happened in the past, and when the alleged victims tried to take the legal route, they’d often encounter incidents, including home raids and property damage.

“This isn’t even the first time this has happened to Conor in Ibiza… He has been, at least, alleged to have done something terrible,” Luke Thomas further stated. “There just seems to be something, at a bare minimum, weird about the situation where people who have had alleged run-ins with him, and there’s a potential for law enforcement to get involved, then all of a sudden have their homes raided or their property damaged or whatever.”

via Imago MOSCOW, RUSSIA – OCTOBER 24, 2019: Former UFC lightweight champion, Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, gives a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C0474

Well, those are his controversies, and fans are mostly waiting to see when the Irishman will make his return. Well, Luke Thomas has urged the community to pipe down their expectations because things are looking very bleak. Here’s what he had to say.

Insider claims it’s best to move past Conor McGregor and his UFC comeback

In July, Conor McGregor will have completed four years since his last UFC fight. As such, Luke Thomas claims fans are lucky to have seen the video clip of that club in Ibiza because that seems to be the only time they can see the Irishman fight. Moreover, Thomas claims that speculating about what weight class and which UFC event McGregor will make his return would be foolish since the UFC star has shown no signs that he wants to come back and compete ever again.

“If you wanted to see McGregor in a fight in 2025, congratulations, you just saw it… I don’t know if he’s going to fight again. I have no idea what that might even look like. If he does, what even state he’s going to be in?” Luke Thomas added, “You can’t even worry about what weight class it would be, and what time of the calendar would it be. It just seems we’re so far removed from any kind of conversation where these considerations are even relevant at this point… You can’t even take that seriously.”



Well, Conor McGregor may not be fighting, but fans can expect some attention-grabbing headlines from him frequently. His continued instances of public altercations are what people are talking about, as they are far removed from talking about his career as a fighter, as Luke Thomas suggests. Regardless, what do you make of his recent altercation and the reports suggesting he faced no penalties? Drop your comments below.