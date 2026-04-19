Conor McGregor Inspired by Ex-Navy Seal’s Confession to Donald Trump After Joe Rogan’s Plea

Conor McGregor didn’t hold back when reacting to a major development coming out of the White House. The former two-division UFC champion shared an emotional message after Donald Trump signed an executive order to expedite access to psychedelic treatments, which ‘The Notorious’ feels has the potential to change people’s lives on a massive scale.

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“Congratulations to my team at Ambio and to my dear friends, colleagues, and partners, Marcus Capone, Rob O’Neill, Joe Rogan, and all on this amazing crusade for the betterment of humanity!” he wrote on X. “Ibogaine for sure is the REAL DEAL.

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“Ireland, I pray we get this! If God wills it, I will bring it in myself WHEN THE TIME COMES! We have so many generations of trauma built into us through pain, suffering, addiction, abuse, and IBOGAINE IS THE ANSWER!”

Conor McGregor didn’t hold back on his praise, as he continued talking about the benefits of the treatment.

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“Ibogaine is the IMMEDIATE CORRECT AND REVERSAL of PTSD and addiction,” he added. “I am 1000% doing this treatment again. Well done lads, Well done, RFK! Well done, Trump!

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“Glorious to see, and I am so happy about where the future of humanity is heading! Ireland, WE’VE GOT THIS! Trust the Mac.”

However, the most powerful moment came from the veterans themselves. Former Navy SEALs Rob O’Neill and Marcus Capone offered very personal experiences about how these treatments impacted their lives, stories that clearly shaped the urgency behind the decision.

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“It saved my life and it saved my wife’s,” Robert O’Neill told Donald Trump during the signing. “So every day is a blessing.

“I did it with (the treatment), there was a Green Beret, a 28-year sergeant major, that told me when we finished, ‘Make sure you tell Amber Capone, the CEO of Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), that she saved my life because I was going to kill myself next week. This is my last chance.”

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It is worth emphasizing that, according to the executive order, veterans in the United States have suicide rates that are more than double those of non-veteran adults, with more than 6,000 veteran suicides annually for the past two decades.

So, truly touched by the confession, Conor McGregor expanded on what the moment meant to him personally.

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“My brothers, Rob O’Neill and Marcus Capone! Amazing day!” he wrote on X.

However, it is worth noting that the momentum didn’t come out of nowhere. Joe Rogan was instrumental in pushing the conversation forward, even reaching out directly to Donald Trump about ibogaine’s potential.

How Joe Rogan played a part in promoting and pushing the treatment backed by Conor McGregor

That push to go forward with the move from Conor McGregor didn’t come out of thin air. Joe Rogan had already established much of the groundwork, subtly shaping the discourse before it reached the White House. In fact, Donald Trump stated that the UFC commentator had directly contacted him with detailed information regarding ibogaine and its potential.

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“We all respect Joe,” Trump said. “He’s a little bit more liberal than me; that’s okay. I have a lot of friends that are liberal. But Joe is an amazing guy.

“He wrote me a little note about this, and I had it checked out. I didn’t just do it. I had it checked out. I went to Bobby and Oz and some of the other people that work. Everybody came back with the same answer.”

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USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 278- Albazi vs Figueiredo, Aug 20, 2022 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Joe Rogan after the fight between Amir Albazi red gloves and Francisco Figueiredo blue gloves during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports, 20.08.2022 17:43:26, 18903433, NPStrans, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxSwingerx 18903433

The POTUS also named a 2024 Stanford University study of 30 special operations veterans with traumatic brain injuries who received ibogaine treatment. He claims that within one month, they saw an 80-90% reduction in depression and anxiety symptoms.

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan focused on the urgency behind it all. He highlighted the scale of addiction and overdose deaths, citing early research suggesting that ibogaine could have a big impact, with the majority of users reportedly overcoming addiction after limited treatment.

“In 2024, more than 80,000 people died of overdoses,” Joe Rogan said. “It’s a horrible number. And there’s more than 5 million people that are addicted to opiates right now in this country.

“With one dose of ibogaine, more than 80% of people are free of that addiction. With two doses, it’s more than 90%. I sent him that information. The text message that came back sounds great: ‘You want FDA approval? Let’s do it.’ It’s really that quick.”

This very combination of data, influence, and persistence finally helped move the idea forward, eventually turning it all from just a conversation into full-fledged action.