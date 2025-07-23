Conor McGregor Invites Cristiano Ronaldo, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, and Kids for Italian Reunion

Conor McGregor‘s summer in Italy has been more than just luxury yachts and coastal rides; it’s been a reset, a chance to reconnect with family and, reportedly, old pals. While enjoying the sights with his longtime partner Dee Devlin and their four children, the former UFC champion used social media to connect with someone he has long admired: Cristiano Ronaldo.

From the calm of a bike ride down the seaside, McGregor put out a simple message on his Instagram story, writing, “@cristiano my bro, we just missed you, @georginagio, and the kids here by a wink last week! Definitely, some time we will link here tho. I am sure! Love it! Hope you and squad is good. ❤🙏🏻”

It wasn’t a casual mention; it seemed more like a sincere invitation to a reunion, possibly right there in Italy. After all, the two megastars have shared a public friendship since 2016, and it is all based on mutual respect, ambition, and athletic drive. Their shirtless images from McGregor’s training camp in Vegas became iconic, but their relationship extends beyond posing, as it is also about mutual discipline and success.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We are both disciplined athletes at the top of our game,” McGregor once stated, praising Ronaldo’s concentration and physicality. Even their banter comes from a place of admiration, such as ‘The Notorious’ joking that he’d “slap the head off him.” However, many might argue that the timing of the post surely feels all too intentional.

AD

Conor McGregor’s trip hasn’t been without controversy. From getting photographed with a mystery woman in Florida to being accused by Azealia Banks of sending unsolicited photos, the Irishman has made headlines all over the place. Several days later, he was back on a yacht with Dee, packing on PDA like nothing had occurred.

via Imago Road House Special Screening – London Conor McGregor at the Road House UK Special Screening, Curzon cinema on March 14, 2024 in London, UK. Photo by Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM London London United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESPxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xStuartxHardy/ABACAPRESS.COMx

Reaching out to Cristiano Ronaldo through his Instagram story may have been a way to refocus attention on the positive: brotherhood, legacy, and shared experiences with those who understand. For now, it remains to be seen whether Ronaldo accepts his invitation. And even if he doesn’t, he and McGregor are still together, at least in Jake Paul’s divisive list of overrated athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jake Paul picks Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo on his overrated top 10s

Interestingly, days before Conor McGregor’s reply to Cristiano Ronaldo, Jake Paul had already included the two luminaries on his personal list of the world’s most overrated athletes. As expected, the names caused a stir. ‘The Notorious’ was ranked sixth, and the Portuguese superstar was ranked eighth, both viewed as giants past their prime, at least in Paul’s opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor’s presence wasn’t exactly surprising. He and ‘The Problem Child’ have been exchanging jabs for years, from online digs to near-fight talks. And Ronaldo? Well, that felt like a reach. The football legend is still active and delivering big on big stages.

Jake Paul’s selection of him, along with Anthony Joshua and Babe Ruth, appeared to be a headline grab rather than a serious take. And if it was an attempt at that, he surely made news. As for Conor McGregor, he did finally get Cristiano Ronaldo’s company, even if it isn’t in the streets of Italy but on a controversial list instead.