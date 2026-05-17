Conor McGregor Is Back in the UFC After 5 Years and an All-Time Great Stands in His Way

It is almost poetic – the symmetry of it. Exactly five years to the date after he was wheeled out with a broken leg from the T-Mobile Arena, Conor McGregor has the opportunity to make his comeback under the same lights. The eerie coincidences don’t end there.

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McGregor’s return has become an old song at this point. He was supposed to fight Michael Chandler in 2024 before an injury ruled him out. Time ruled Chandler out of the equation and brought an old foe into the fray instead. Max Holloway. The same man who defeated Dustin Poirier in ‘The Diamond’s retirement bout. Poirier handed McGregor his last two losses. So, a win against Holloway, the man who retired Dustin, will speak volumes. However, it’s not going to be an easy fight for him.

After staying away from the UFC for more than five years, Conor McGregor is set to fight Max Holloway in a rematch at UFC 329 on July 11, 2026. The fight will happen at 170 pounds in the welterweight division and will headline the UFC’s big International Fight Week event in Las Vegas. This fight may have been put together in the last month or two, but it has been thirteen years in the making.

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Their first fight happened back in 2013 when both fighters were still young and trying to climb the ladder in the UFC. Holloway was just 21 years old and five fights into his UFC run. McGregor, 25, was fresh off his UFC debut win over Marcus Brimage. On that night, McGregor grinded out a unanimous decision win over Holloway but went home with an injured leg. So, this rematch feels more like a revenge fight for Holloway than a historic fight.

McGregor will enter this fight with a 22-6 record and as a former two-division champion. It is a reputable resume, but this fight will be a real test for him. He has not fought since July 2021, when he broke his leg in his fight against Dustin Poirier. The injury kept him out of action for several years and left many fans wondering if he would ever return to fighting.

But even after such a long break, McGregor remains one of the biggest stars in UFC history. He’s won championships in two weight classes, featherweight and lightweight. He headlined the four highest-selling pay-per-view events in MMA history. One of his classics remains the 2017 fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., which was the second-highest selling pay-per-view event in combat sports history.

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However, let’s not forget Holloway stands in his way to win this time.

Holloway currently holds a professional record of 27-9. Following his 2013 loss to Conor McGregor, Holloway put together a 13-fight win streak. During that run, he captured the UFC featherweight championship at 145 pounds and successfully defended the title four times. So, the win isn’t going to be an easy fight for McGregor.

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Holloway’s best came right after McGregor’s historic UFC run. ‘Mystic Mac’ lifted the lightweight title at MSG in November 2016, becoming the first-ever simultaneous UFC champion. Holloway won the interim FW title, his first UFC belt, in December 2016. ‘Blessed’ is also a former BMF champion who has won BMF title fights over Justin Gaethje and Poirier. But his last attempt, a rematch against Charles Oliveira, whom he beat eleven years ago, exposed some serious holes in his game.

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway – mismatch or the perfect storm?

This fight is tailor-made for McGregor. Yes, he’s been away for five years, lost his last two fights, and fractured his leg in the process. Nobody in the history of the sport has climbed back up to the top against such odds. Look at what happened to Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman. But here’s where the matchmaking favors McGregor.

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This is a welterweight bout. Oddly enough, McGregor has a better record at 170 lbs than he does at 155 lbs. He’s 2-1 at welterweight and 1-3 at lightweight. Besides, for ‘The Notorious,’ this helps avoid a brutal weight cut. Without the burden of the cut, his notoriously shallow gas tank might hold up better. Rumor has it that his team asked for a three-rounder main event, but the UFC wouldn’t oblige.

For Max Holloway, these stipulations are, at best, bittersweet. In his last bout, Charles Oliveira manhandled him. ‘Do Bronxs’ did not just look bigger; he was bigger. And heavier, too.

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If McGregor comes in with some serious size, his punching power could crack Holloway’s chin. If Conor is anywhere near as accurate with his punches as he was in his prime, he can find the kill shot. McGregor’s natural fighting style relies on counter-punching and setting up his left cross.

Holloway, while he has knocked out guys like Justin Gaethje, is not a one-shot KO guy. He’s a volume striker who wears down his opponents. Against Charles Oliveira, Max did his signature ‘point down’ and lost the exchange. The power difference was just too much. Against McGregor, that’s suicide.

That being said, with the right game plan, the in-form and active Holloway could put away the returning McGregor as Dustin Poirier did in 2021. So, for a betting man, this fight may not look as one-sided as the internet says it will be.