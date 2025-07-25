Conor McGregor Issues Chilling Warning to Arsonist After Second Attack on His Club as Police Probe Deepens

Conor McGregor has made the headlines once again, but not because of his antics on social media or in any public setting. It appears that his Dublin pub, the Black Forge Inn, was subject to a couple of attacks, as the Irishman’s establishment was set in flames. Unfazed by the attack, McGregor made a pretty serious tweet, warning the perpetrator, who’s running loose at the moment.

According to reports, Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn pub caught on fire twice, with the recent one being on Friday morning. After the second attack, the police, following their investigation, insinuated that these attacks were deliberate and intentionally criminal. The Irish Independent claims that the firefighters arrived with the police early in the morning. Thankfully, nobody was harmed when the fire broke out at McGregor’s establishment.

Fortunately for Conor McGregor, his pub survived with minimal damage, and he was happy about it, tweeting, “UNBEATABLE! [Black Forge Inn].” Moreover, the former UFC double champion also issued a warning to the arsonist that he won’t need much time to locate his whereabouts and bring him to justice. Additionally, ‘The Notorious’ did not fail to mention his political aspirations, claiming that he’ll make catching criminals a faster process if he gets elected. “I locate criminals in minutes, Vote McGregor,” he added.

Well, the investigation regarding these two attacks on Conor McGregor‘s pub has provided some important evidence. As the former double champion appears to be abroad at the moment, he’d be happy to hear that some people have seen the perpetrator. Let’s take a look at what they had to say.

A man ran away from Conor McGregor’s pub after the fire broke out

Popular media outlet, The Sun, revealed some interesting details about an unnamed and unidentified source, who spoke about the things that happened when the fire broke out at the Black Forge Inn. It appears that traces of some kind of “flammable liquid” were found at Conor McGregor’s pub, which may have been used to light up the establishment. But when the fire broke out, the action of the concerned authorities was quick in not letting it escalate.

“Some type of flammable liquid was used at the entrance to the pub before being set alight,” the aforementioned source stated. “There was a small fire at the door that was quickly brought under control.” It was also revealed that a man was seen running away from Conor McGregor’s pub, and it could be that person that the police are looking for now. “One individual was involved in the incident and quickly ran from the scene,” the source added.

Well, we will have to wait for further developments on this front as the investigation is still going on. Also, the culprit failed to rattle Conor McGregor, as he’s determined to find out who was involved in lighting his bar on fire. He hasn’t made any comments about the progress of the investigation so far, but in the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.