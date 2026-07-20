Conor McGregor Issues Return Timeline Update as He Confirms Exact Injuries From Max Holloway Fight

Conor McGregor was heartbroken after blowing out his knee against Max Holloway at UFC 329. Finally, ‘The Notorious’ has gotten his test results, revealing that he suffered an ACL and meniscus tear, the exact same injury he sustained 13 years ago against Holloway. However, that monumental setback didn’t completely crush the Irishman’s spirit.

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He has updated his fans with the latest update about the injury and his return timeline.

“Update: It was acl and meniscus,” McGregor posted on X. “It is the same injury as the first Holloway fight, only this time the opposite leg. Quite shocking. I returned to competition within 9 months to fight Diego Brandao back then. With today’s regenerative medicine advancements and improved training methods it is well within my realm to return by next summer. I am walking without a crutch. I done leg extension machine work the other day to no issue. So I can walk without aid, and activate my quad under resistance. All very positive.

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“I am maximum discipline and have maintained it fully since the bout. I wonder was I saved from something worse here. I believe so. I would have attended the after-party as ‘the man,’ and who knows then. I believe I was saved. Thank you, God! On we go, no sad stories. Thank you for the support and well wishes, everyone. Your health is your wealth ❤️🙏”

At UFC Fight Night 26, Conor McGregor fought Max Holloway in 2013 in what was the promotion’s first event broadcast on its former partner, FOX Sports 1. In the three-round battle, the Irishman looked like the sharper striker as he attacked the Hawaiian with his switch kicks. But unfortunately, he ended up tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee mid-fight.

Talking about the injury, ‘The Notorious’ revealed that he felt “wobbly” in his legs, which forced him to dial back his offense against Holloway. In fact, McGregor disclosed that it was the mid-fight ACL tear that forced him to shoot for a takedown instead of hunting for a finish. But that’s not all.

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Imago July 11, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: CONOR MCGREGOR poses before the fight start during UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20260711_zsp_o117_079 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

The former two-division champ eventually made his comeback and later revealed that he fought Chad Mendes with an “80%” torn ACL at UFC 189 for the interim featherweight title.

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As Conor McGregor finally revealed the true extent of his injury, Dana White had already confirmed his torn ACL. However, the UFC CEO remained completely vague about McGregor’s return timeline, and probably for good reason.

Dana White dismisses talk of Conor McGregor’s imminent return

With the former UFC champ eyeing a comeback next summer, his return could fall around June, which seems like a realistic timeline considering the severity of his ACL injury. However, Dana White believes it’s still too soon to make any assumptions about the Dublin native’s comeback, especially since he has yet to undergo surgery.

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“Not even thinking about it,” White told Spinning Backfist. “Conor still has to have knee surgery and go through everything he’s going to have to go through. I understand he’s very unhappy with the way shit played out, but you’re a human being, you’re older, you haven’t fought in five years, and Father Time is undefeated. So who the f— knows what’s going to happen with Max over the next year and what’s going to happen with Conor over the next year?”

Well, the UFC head honcho rightfully pointed out that McGregor’s surgery and subsequent recovery would ultimately determine when his next fight could take place. Currently, newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg is also recovering from an ACL injury that he sustained against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 327. According to reports, the Kiwi’s comeback has been ruled out for the remainder of 2026, with his return projected for next year.

In that case, we can expect Conor McGregor to take a similar amount of time off, if not longer. But amid all the confusion surrounding his future, the UFC star himself revealed on The Ariel Helwani Show before UFC 329 that the promotion has contractually scheduled him to fight in April 2027. So, it remains to be seen whether he can actually make his return by then.