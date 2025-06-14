Conor McGregor Issues Warning to Competitors as He Remains Firm on $55.5B Industry

Conor McGregor isn’t just dabbling in the music industry; he’s aiming for the top. After disrupting the world of MMA, whiskey, and fashion, McGregor is now focusing on the $55.5 billion music market through Greenback Records, which he co-founded in 2024. And, in typical McGregor style, he’s not here to blend in, as this is not a vanity project but rather a takeover. In fact, he has just sent out a warning to his competitors.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Irishman shared a reel of the band as he wrote in the caption, “To all these record labels making girlbands in five and a half minutes—throwing things together just to see if they’ll stick—it takes real work, not just money. Talent will always outshine politics.” While other record labels strive to manufacture the next big thing, McGregor is banking on authenticity.

His first major act? Sweet Love, a four-member British girl group rooted in talent, soul, and revivalist spirit. Far from being a gimmick, Sweet Love has already made waves. Before releasing their debut single, “Bad Guy,” in April, the group toured alongside other bands such as S Club 7 and JLS.

To make things more interesting, on Mother’s Day, their cover of the Spice Girls’ “Mama” went viral, prompting a repost from the Spice Girls themselves. That nod from the queens of “girl power” indicated that Conor McGregor’s instincts might be dead on. Venice, Honey, Jasmine, and Maya are not only built to be trendy but also to last.

However, ‘The Notorious’ did not stop with pop. In an unexpected move, he signed hip-hop heavyweight Xzibit, who returns after more than a decade with Kingmaker, an album including West Coast elite such as Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, and Busta Rhymes.

With 20 tunes that blend nostalgia and contemporary grit, the project was more than just a comeback; it was a message. Conor McGregor’s label isn’t chasing relevance—it’s rewriting what relevance means. And with Xzibit, he has already peaked Spotify’s top hip-hop albums chart, beating rap legends such as Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Nicki Minaj.

Greenback Records is clearly not interested in short-term success or talent show leftovers. McGregor is employing the same formula that helped him become a global sports and business icon: planned chaos, unwavering confidence, and an eye for real presence. But how did he find out about Sweet Love in the first place?

How Conor McGregor ended up signing Sweet Love

That question—how Conor McGregor discovered Sweet Love—has an unexpected beauty that is rarely found in billion-dollar boardrooms. While scouting the scene for real talent rather than packaged products, the Irishman came across the band’s viral cover of “Mama.” Perhaps it was time or instinct, but something about Venice, Honey, Jasmine, and Maya’s raw, sisterly energy drew him in.

Greenback Records swooped in without delay. The band was not formed as a result of a casting call or a contest. Jasmine, a student at Sylvia Young’s performing arts school, was the first to sign up. She drew in Venice and Honey, classmates who shared the same passion, and finally Maya, a former model who had never sung publicly but had a voice that stunned everyone.

Manager Blair Dreelan, who previously fronted East 17, helped bring it all together, but what sold them as a band was their relationship, not their polish. They clicked like sisters, not coworkers, and Conor McGregor believes their honesty sets them apart from the rest.

Since then, there have been stadium tours, Spice Girls shoutouts, and a debut single designed to be played loudly in your car with the windows down. But what do you think? Will they be the next big thing, like ‘The Notorious’ warned about? Let us know in the comments.