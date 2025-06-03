Conor McGregor Joins Fans in Celebrating $411M Business’ Huge Milestone

Seven years ago, David Feldman made a bold move that changed his life forever. A former boxer with years in the fight game, Feldman decided to launch his own promotion—and in April 2018, BKFC was born. A true brainchild of Feldman, the promotion aimed to carve out its own place in the brutal world of combat sports. On June 2nd, 2018, BKFC held its inaugural event. Critics were quick to dismiss it, believing it couldn’t survive against the giants of boxing and MMA. But here we are, seven years later—BKFC boasts a staggering $411 million net worth and a loyal fanbase. As the promotion celebrates this major milestone, none other than Conor McGregor has something special to say.

The promotion gained momentum on February 4th, 2022, when Feldman announced in a conversation with Ariel Helwani that TrillerNet had acquired a majority stake in the company. Backed by a more stable and well-funded partner, it was clear that BKFC was poised for tremendous growth. Then came a seismic shift on April 27, 2024.

That day, the promotion announced that Conor McGregor had joined as a part-owner, further elevating its status. McGregor’s brand power not only enhanced the promotion’s image but also brought BKFC into the mainstream spotlight. And on the fighting championship’s 7th anniversary, McGregor took to his Instagram story to share a poster created by BKFC celebrating the day, captioning it, “Happy 7th birthday @BKFC.”

Since last year, Conor McGregor has been an integral part of the promotion, making his presence felt at events and promoting it to the core. According to the former dual-weight champion, “I’m just going to tell you that we’re in the process of an acquisition that’s going to change combat sports. Bigger, Badder, Better — 2025!” And indeed, the promotion has achieved some major milestones this year—from debuting in Dubai to hosting back-to-back bangers in Europe.

Under David Feldman’s leadership, the promotion has seen significant success. Now, as it celebrates 7 years of existence, let’s take a look at what the fans have to say.

Conor McGregor and fans come forward to celebrate BKFC’s birthday

It took BKFC seven years to establish itself as one of the most anticipated combat sports promotions. To put this in context, it took the UFC approximately 24 years to reach a $1.5 billion valuation, while Bellator achieved this milestone in just 8 years. Looking at this, a fan wrote, “7 years and already a titan in the game. Here’s to many more.”

Furthermore, another fan stated, “I started watching for Knucklemania 2, love BKFC, I hope you come to Toronto one day.” Knucklemania II happened on February 19, 2022, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. And it was quite something, with fans hopping aboard the BKFC train for more!

Moreover, another social media user asserted, “I was here at the start and I will stay true to the never-ending upward trajectory of the greatest combat sport organization today @bareknucklefc.” The promotion has garnered a dedicated fanbase eagerly awaiting their events. At Knucklemania V, held on January 25, 2025, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, a record attendance of 17,762 fans was set—marking the highest turnout for a combat sports event in the venue’s history.

Moreover, we got more fans pouring love for the promotion, “Straight up, a thing of beauty.” Last but not the least, another fan stated that this is just the start of the glorious run for the BKFC, “And We’re Just Getting Started!”

As the promotion celebrates seven years in the competitive world of combat sports, do you think Conor McGregor’s promotion can challenge the dominance of the UFC? Share your opinion in the comments below.