Conor McGregor, Jon Jones Rally Behind Dana White’s “Baddest Card of All Time” for UFC: White House

It started as a bombshell dropped on the Fourth of July. President Donald Trump recently announced plans to host a Dana White-led UFC event on the White House lawn as part of the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026. In a speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, the POTUS announced, “We’re going to have a UFC fight – think of this – on the grounds of the White House.”

And just like that, the gears began turning, and both Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are looking to be a part of the proposed historic event next year! But what are the UFC head honcho’s plans for the once-in-a-lifetime show?

Speaking on the Full Send podcast, a clip of which was shared on Instagram by Happy Punch, White began by stating, “When the fight is going on while the fights happen and then we’re filming one whole side of the backdrop will be the White House and then the other side will be the Washington Monument.”

While that visual paints a stunning picture, the Octagon on one side and history on the other, the UFC boss was then asked which fighters on the promotion’s roster are interested in taking part in the event. His response? “Literally everybody, everybody! We will absolutely, positively put on the baddest card of all time. ”

So, President Trump’s announcement may have fired the starting gun, but it’s the fighters who are now driving the hype. Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since his injury fallout at UFC 303. He was supposed to return against Michael Chandler, but a broken toe halted the comeback. Still, that hasn’t dulled his ambition. Meanwhile, Jon Jones, who recently retired, is also seemingly angling for a return.

As the UFC boss further shared, “He (Jones) jumped back in the pool. Literally, everybody wants to fight on this card. It makes it a lot more fun. The dream main event right now would be Aspinall versus Jones.”

But when asked if McGregor and Jones could actually appear on the same card? “Could be,” White teased. And just like that, the possibility of a GOAT-tier doubleheader lit up the fight world. Adding more weight to that possibility? Both Conor McGregor and Jon Jones recently shared their intentions about taking part in the landmark event!

Conor McGregor and Jon Jones double down on joining Dana White’s UFC event at the White House

While Dana White left the MMA sphere rumbling with his remarks, Jon Jones and ‘The Notorious’ weren’t sitting idle! When a fan recently told ‘Bones’ on X that “Would love to see you come back to fight on the lawn in D.C.”, the former two-division champion dropped a stunning update.

Jones responded by writing, “Donald made his announcement on the morning of the Fourth of July, I called the UFC headquarters that very same afternoon. I’ll just leave it at that. America! Now that tickles my pickle.”

That’s classic ‘Bones’. But his interest wasn’t just for show, as just two weeks after announcing his retirement, he revealed on X that he’s back in the UFC’s testing pool. And with Dana White confirming that his return to the pool is official, that’s a clear signal that he’s thinking about a 2026 comeback.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is practically packing his gloves. At a recent BKFC press conference, he announced, “It’s looking like I’m headed to the Oval office again. That’s where I’m headed next.”

That comes after a storm of posts on social media where he announced his intentions to be a part of the UFC: White House event and even re-ignited his feud with Michael Chandler!

To wrap things up, with Jones teasing a comeback and McGregor declaring he’s “headed to the Oval Office,” the hype around the 2026 event is already hitting fever pitch. Both legends seem ready to make history, and Dana White isn’t holding back either. The question now is, will this fantasy fight night come to life on the White House lawn? What other matchups would you like to see added to the card? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!