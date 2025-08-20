Conor McGregor Jumps to Save America as US AG Pamela Bondi Backs UFC Star’s $24B Market Entry

Conor McGregor has made a career out of turning chaos into opportunity. Whether in the cage or the boardroom, he thrives when the spotlight burns hottest. But his latest headline? It doesn’t involve a comeback update. Instead, it centers on cigars, politics, and the curious friendship between the Irish fighter and America’s Attorney General.

So, how did ‘The Notorious’s new cigar venture collide with U.S. ethics debates? And why is Pamela Bondi, President Donald Trump’s Attorney General, linked to both his foray into a $24 billion market and a crucial message for the American public? Let’s dive in!

It started with a series of posts on his Instagram stories. McGregor shared a snippet of a news report that read, “Pam Bondi has argued with ethics staff so she can keep a FIFA soccer ball and cigars from Conor McGregor: report” and tagged it with @notoriouscigars.

According to reports from The New Yorker, Bondi had clashed with ethics staff at the Justice Department over gifts. Among them? Cigars from McGregor. She also fought to keep a FIFA soccer ball tossed to her by the President. Staffers reportedly felt she pushed harder than past attorneys general. One insider told the outlet, “Every new administration needs time to adjust to ethics rules that might seem trivial, What wasn’t normal was the amount of pushback that we got.”

The Irishman then followed it up with another story where he shared a screenshot of Pamela Bondi’s Instagram page with the caption ‘The Law,’ accompanied by the American flag and a heart emoji.

via Imago Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor speaks briefly to the media in the White House Press briefing Room in Washington, DC, on Monday, March 17, 2025. McGregor said he was meeting with President Trump later in the day. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY WASP20250317102 JIMxLOxSCALZO

Already worth over $200 million, the Irishman has carved out ventures in stout, whiskey, fashion, bare-knuckle fighting, and even music. His latest target? A slice of the $24.3 billion global cigar market. But there’s another layer.

Conor McGregor has been edging closer to U.S. politics for months. Back in March, he was invited to the White House for St. Patrick’s Day as a guest of honor. He spoke to reporters, weighed in on Ireland’s politics, and even sat down with President Trump and senior officials.

However, the Irish MMA icon wasn’t done just yet. He also took the time to share an update from Pamela Bondi that involves a $50 million reward for the public if they provide information about a certain person of interest.

Conor McGregor broadcasts Attorney General Pamela Bondi’s message to his 46.5 million followers

In another one of his Instagram stories, Conor McGregor re-shared a post by Bondi. The striking caption for it read, “Today, @TheJusticeDept and @StateDept are announcing a $50 MILLION REWARD for information leading to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro.”

The Attorney General, in a video attached to the post, went even further. She explained, “Today, the Department of Justice and State Department are announcing a historic $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro. Maduro uses foreign terrorist organizations like TDA, Sinaloa, and Cartel of the Suns to bring deadly dr** and violence into our country. To date, the DEA has seized 30 tons of coc***e linked to Maduro and his associates, with nearly seven tons linked to Maduro himself.”

Bondi then revealed that U.S. agencies had seized over $700 million in assets tied to him, including private jets and luxury vehicles. Yet despite these blows, she argued that his “reign of terror continues.” In her words, Maduro’s operations remain a clear threat to America’s national security.

What stood out most in the video was Bondi’s insistence that the U.S. would not relent in pursuing the Venezuelan leader. “Under President Trump’s leadership, Maduro will not escape justice and he will be held accountable for his despicable crimes,” she said.

By resharing Bondi’s post, McGregor brought the issue to his massive audience, far outside traditional political circles. From the Octagon to the White House lawn, from whiskey glasses to cigar smoke, ‘The Notorious’ continues to defy the limits of what an athlete-turned.