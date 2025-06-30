Conor McGregor Keeps UFC Return in Play as Ilia Topuria Comparison Gains Steam

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought in nearly four years, but he’s still making headlines. This weekend wasn’t any different. The former double champion posted a video of himself hitting pads on the beach on X—his technique precise and his hands flying in the sun. On the surface, it appeared to be a normal workout session, but his fans saw it as a signal. Perhaps even a promise. Did the Irishman just drop a hint?

What came next was much more intriguing. A fan replied to the post, asking Grok AI if McGregor had officially retired. The response was thorough but left the door wide open: “Conor McGregor has not officially retired as of June 29, 2025… he’s been seen training recently, suggesting a possible return.”

And just like that, McGregor reposted it. No caption and no context. The man simply gave a knowing nod. Grok’s whole response was equal parts cautious and curious. It discussed McGregor’s presidential campaign in Ireland, his acting roles, and the uncertainty that comes with being Conor McGregor.

“While he’s hinted at retirement,” the AI said, “his history of reversing such claims keeps the door open for a comeback.” Coming from anyone else, that may not signify anything. But what happens when McGregor hits the pads and then reposts it? That’s a headline.

Of course, this is not the first time fans have been misled into believing him. UFC 303 was intended to be his triumphant homecoming, but a broken toe derailed those plans. Since then, there’s been a bizarre combination of beach vacations, nightclub brawls, and political noise.

But, underlying it all, the desire to fight still exists—and every time he puts on the gloves, fans start holding their breath again. Is McGregor truly coming back? Nobody knows. Not even Grok. But the way he walks in front of a crowd, even on a beach, feels familiar—as if the story isn’t done yet. Especially when a possible opponent, such as Ilia Topuria, is catching all his attention.

Conor McGregor reacts to Ilia Topuria’s UFC 317 win

When McGregor mentioned Topuria in the same breath as his old lightweight crown, it did not come across as forced. If anything, it seemed like passing the torch—with a smirk. Just hours after UFC 317 ended, the Irishman moved to social media to congratulate ‘El Matador’ on becoming the new champion.

“Congrats on winning my old titles, Ilia!” he said. But, being ‘The Notorious,’ the compliment was not without a dig. “He said he’s gonna rest his b—- on Paddy’s head too, haha, fair play.” It was typical Conor—complimentary, irreverent, and already teasing the next plot. The Spanish-Georgian’s knockout of Charles Oliveira was stunning, and it was tough not to draw parallels with McGregor’s own meteoric rise.

Both men established their names by precise violence and self-belief. And to make things more eerie, Conor McGregor became a champion aged 28 years, 4 months, and 10 days. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria got his hands on the lightweight title aged 28 years, 4 months, and 21 days. Talk about coincidence. And now, as Ilia Topuria takes center stage, Conor McGregor remains on the sidelines, looming over the division like a lingering ghost.

What is more telling, however, is that McGregor was not dismissive. He appreciated the performance, acknowledged the brilliance of the scrap, and even offered Oliveira credit. “Unlucky to Charles also. Styles make fights! You are a tremendous and legendary UFC fighter.” These are not the words of a man who has been checked out. They sound like someone who still considers themselves a part of the equation. And for Conor McGregor, that could be all it takes to get things back on track.