Conor McGregor Laughs at Ex-Rival’s NSFW Call for Settling “Unfinished Business” at UFC White House

The White House card has not even been finalized, and old grudges are already circling it like vultures. Everyone wants a piece of the spotlight. Some are campaigning respectfully. Others are veering towards chaos. Then there’s the callout that feels more like a revenge fantasy than a matchmaking attempt.

This time, it came from Jeremy Stephens, whose name is eternally linked to one of the most viral UFC dismissals in history. Nearly a decade after being dismissed with a now-infamous phrase, “Who the f— is that guy?” Stephens shared an image of himself serving Conor McGregor’s severed head to a stunned Donald Trump and Dana White!

Conor McGregor laughs off Jeremy Stephens’ deadly threat

“Paramount’s pushing for players like us. Unfinished business… and when it gets handled… heads will roll. 🇺🇸🩸” Jeremy Stephens wrote in the caption to his now viral Instagram post.

Conor McGregor’s response? He didn’t respond with a counter-threat, nor did he bite. ‘The Notorious’ simply reshared the post on his Instagram story with one emoji: 😂. That was it.

The reaction felt deliberate. ‘Lil’ Heathen’ has always framed their feud as personal, dating back to the 2016 press conference moment that turned him into a meme. Since then, he’s bounced around promotions, most recently competing under bare-knuckle rules while still carrying that chip on his shoulder.

The White House event, symbolic and political, looked like his opportunity to change the narrative. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, appears to be focused on making his much-awaited homecoming to the UFC. After all, the former two-division champion has not competed since UFC 264 in 2021, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier.

Now, his social media is giving fans hope of a much-awaited comeback: grappling clips, sparring rounds, and even fun submission videos with the caption “Stop resisting!” He looks like a man surely getting ready for something.

Still, his return isn’t that simple. Contract questions linger after the UFC’s new broadcast deal changed the pay-per-view model. Potential opponents, including Michael Chandler and Colby Covington, have been publicly ruled out. The White House card remains a mystery.

Jeremy Stephens attempted to lure Conor McGregor back into their unfinished chapter. ‘The Notorious’ chose laughter instead, as he knows Dana White would never book that fight despite the 39-year-old’s free agent status. So, the return of the Irishman remains a mystery for now. But for how long? Well, according to one UFC legend, things might be like this for a few more months now.

UFC legend claims the promotion is using McGregor’s name as bait

The uncertainty surrounding Conor McGregor’s return is more than just fan paranoia. People who have been around the sport for a long time may recognize a promotional chess move when they see one. With no confirmed bouts for the White House event, some believe the biggest name associated with it may be smoke rather than fire.

“They don’t have the stars they used to have, and Conor is not fighting on it. I don’t give a f— what anybody says… He’s not fighting on that s—, bro,” Matt Brown told MMA Fighting.

They’re using him to promote it and using his name to get out there. And even if that is signed and a done deal, I’m not gonna believe it until he’s inside the Octagon and a punch is thrown,” he further added.

It’s a harsh take, but not entirely unfounded. The White House card has been billed as historic, with limited fights, massive spectacle, and global exposure. However, without official announcements, speculation fills the void.

The UFC legend also questioned whether the UFC currently has the marquee power to support such expectation, pointing out that with only “six or seven fights,” the potential of disappointment increases if the matchups fail to deliver.

For the time being, Conor McGregor is the most prominent name associated with the event; however, as Matt Brown says, this could be by design rather than fate.