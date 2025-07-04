Conor McGregor Leaks Dana White Chat About White House UFC Fight After Donald Trump’s Public Message

At this point, and after almost four years of inactivity, hoping to see Conor McGregor back in action is like shooting an arrow in the dark. After his UFC 303 return did not materialize after months of buildup, the notion among the fans in the community is that ‘The Notorious’ may never return. However, the Irishman has shared yet another tease after exposing his conversation with Dana White on social media.

As we all know, US President Donald Trump is a big UFC fan, who hasn’t stopped attending these events every now and then, even though he’s the leader of the nation, who is occupied with important decision-making. Given his relationship with Dana White, the POTUS recently announced that, for the first time, there will be a UFC event inside the White House. “We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House,” Trump recently stated.

The idea behind Donald Trump’s decision to host a UFC event in the White House is a part of the nation’s celebration of 250 years of the US military (America250). And guess what? Conor McGregor wants in, as he wrote, “Happy 4th of July, USA. Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House. I would be honoured! Count me in,” on X.

Conor McGregor went a bit further by revealing a conversation he had with Dana White, and guess what? The UFC CEO wasn’t going to say no to that as he was seen texting, “I love it,” on McGregor’s DMs. Well, the former double champion has developed a great relationship with Donald Trump himself, having attended the St. Patrick’s Day celebration with the president at the Oval Office not too long ago. Hence, it won’t come as a surprise if McGregor finds himself competing inside the White House.

Well, Conor McGregor could also be in luck when he returns to the UFC. The US President isn’t just looking to set up a normal UFC event like a Fight Night. It appears that he’s interested in working with Dana White to bring a championship fight to the White House. Let’s take a look at that front.

Conor McGregor could fight for a UFC title at the White House

So, the announcement regarding the UFC event has taken the internet by storm. Donald Trump provided some details about his proposed plan, where the whole area surrounding the White House will be made into a venue to hold more than 20,000 people as the audience. Moreover, the event will also have a championship fight on the card, which is likely to be the main event fight as well.

“We have a lot of land there. We’re going to build a little… Dana is going to do it. Dana’s great, one-of-a-kind,” Donald Trump told the crowd at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. “We’re going to have… a championship fight. [With] 20,000-25,000 people [in attendance] and we are going to do that as part of [America]250.”

Well, the White House has mostly seen top sporting personalities visit the president in the past and even hosted youth sports events on the South Lawn. However, it has never hosted anything like a UFC or any other combat sports event. So, it will be interesting to see how things pan out and if fans finally get to see Conor McGregor back in action, and that, at the White House. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.