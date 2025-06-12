Conor McGregor Leaves Fans in Awe as He Flaunts $844,000 Ferrari Alongside Dee Devlin

While a return to fight is still uncertain, one thing that is always certain in the life of Conor McGregor is the fact that he lives his life to the fullest. And can you believe it? ‘The Notorious’ continues to showcase his lavish lifestyle, recently posting on social media alongside his fiancée, Dee Devlin. As fans observed McGregor’s update, they couldn’t help but respond to one of his cherished belongings as well.

While Conor McGregor isn’t stepping into the octagon, he’s certainly keeping himself occupied. The former UFC double champion has certainly been active, making visits to the Oval Office in Washington, D.C., promoting his brands, and even taking on the role of a promoter in the BKFC. However, that doesn’t imply he lacks time for leisure pursuits.

The Irishman certainly has a reputation for celebrating, and his latest post reflects that, showcasing him having a great time with Dee Devlin in Mallorca, Spain. Conor McGregor was spotted in a suite accompanied by some friends, where it seems the festivities unfolded. Additionally, he was seen with a Ferrari SF XX Stradale supercar, valued at approximately $844,000 to nearly $900,000. McGregor shared an exclusive glimpse of the car’s interior on his Instagram as he cruised around the docks lined with yachts.

The fans, as they usually do, couldn’t wait to express their thoughts on Conor McGregor’s show of his luxurious lifestyle. However, the things he could escape were the questions about his making his UFC return. Here’s what the community had to say.

Conor McGregor is living everybody’s dream, fans claim

Well, of course, everybody wants to make money and live a life of comfort, but everyone achieves that. It’s an unfortunate fact, but Conor McGregor has done it. After propelling MMA to new and mainstream heights during his time at the top, one fan claims, “Enjoy it mate you earned it all,” indicating that the Irishman deserves to enjoy his success. But while some fans have shown support, others, well, they seemed a bit envious, as another fan commented, “Living the dream,” on McGregor’s Instagram post. Meanwhile, another fan commented, “Jesus loves you mate. Never forget that,” advising McGregor to be humble with the success he’s had.

As we’ve mentioned already, one of the pictures that caught the fans’ attention was the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale supercar. Although it’s not a million-dollar car, it’s a pretty high-end vehicle, and McGregor had added a little spice of his own to the car’s look with a purple wrapping. Fans couldn’t get enough of the car’s look, as an Instagram user wrote, “Wow, that car is beautiful.” He was clearly mesmerized. Meanwhile, the fans also turned their attention to Conor McGregor’s fiancée, sharing some kind words for his longtime partner. “Dee looks amazing!! Such a naturally pretty lassie! X.”

It was then that the whole conversation shifted to Conor McGregor’s MMA career. When is he coming back? And given that there’s no indication that, a fan asked, “Can u fight?” In fact, some fans are trying very hard to bring the former UFC double back to compete. But on the other hand, they also don’t want to see their favorite fighter succumb to the wealth he’s acquired. “We’re all happy that ur rich and living your best life but dont lose yourself conor money makes u go insane, we miss u.”



Well, Dana White had mentioned previously that once somebody makes the kind of money Conor McGregor has, it’s hard for them to come back and fight again. What do you make of this statement when it comes to ‘The Notorious’? Not only is he enjoying his luxurious life, but he has also been spending quality time with his family. Do you think he needs to come back or enjoy his life as he is right now? Drop your comments below.