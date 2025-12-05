Conor McGregor Legal Battle Ends as 2023 NBA Finals Lawsuit Dropped: Report

It’s rare for a months-long legal cloud to be lifted in a single filing, but that’s exactly what happened in Conor McGregor‘s world this week. What began as a high-stakes accusation related to the spectacle of the 2023 NBA Finals has now come to a surprising conclusion. The situation, which was once loaded with public scrutiny and uncertainty, has taken a sharp turn.

The tension had been tense for over two years, with questions swirling and speculation growing every time ‘The Notorious’ resurfaced publicly. Yet the shift arrived not with fanfare, but through a simple notice submitted to a Florida court. With that, one of the most controversial legal threads involving the UFC star was ultimately resolved. And the story behind how it unraveled says even more.

Conor McGregor’s NBA lawsuit closed itself

The pivotal moment occurred when the accuser, only identified as Jane Doe, voluntarily dismissed her civil lawsuit with prejudice, a key legal detail that prevents it from being refiled. What had previously been characterized as a serious claim involving an alleged bathroom incident during a Miami Heat game in June 2023 at Kaseya Center was now officially ended.

When the allegations originally appeared, police investigated, but no charges were filed, and Conor McGregor denied any wrongdoing. Barbara Llanes, his attorney, pointed out the case’s flaws from the start. “After a thorough investigation at the time, the State’s Attorney concluded there was no case to pursue,” she said earlier in the year.

She added, “Almost two years, and at least three lawyers later, the plaintiff has a new false story.” Llanes predicted the lawsuit would collapse, and she was correct; the court accepted the dismissal and closed the file. The complainant, a 49-year-old Wall Street executive who sued anonymously, had previously sought more than $75,000 in damages for unlawful s-xual contact.

But with the dismissal finalized, the case is permanently closed. So, no trial, no rehearing, no reviewing the claims, and Conor McGregor can avoid losing out on more money. After all, in Ireland, he was previously found liable in a separate legal case stemming from an alleged 2018 incident—a decision he appealed but ultimately failed to overturn on appeal.

That verdict imposed significant damages and fines and made many question what the addition of the 2023 lawsuit meant for the future of the Irishman. But now, with the case no longer hanging over his head, he can make his return at the UFC’s White House card, like he has been promising to for what feels like forever to his MMA fans. In fact, if Michael Chandler is to be believed, it is already a done deal.

Michael Chandler confirms McGregor’s return fight

Even before the lawsuit vanished from Conor McGregor’s path, ‘Iron’ had already stoked the fire. A few days before the dismissal, Michael Chandler was publicly promoting the idea that the Irishman’s return was real, imminent, and finally happening after years of failed negotiations. So, as the legal dust settled, his earlier confidence suddenly looked less like bravado and more like a foreshadowing of what was to come.

Chandler gave the news MMA fans had been longing for: “It ain’t a negotiation. It’s a done deal, signed, delivered. McGregor will compete in the White House for America’s 250th birthday.” And while Dana White is yet to give a direct confirmation of it, he did reveal in an earlier interview that there has been a lot of backroom talk with the Irishman about a massive return to the Octagon.

“He and I have been talking nonstop,” White told the Impaulsive podcast on Sept. 16. “And he’s like, ‘I’m dead serious. I want this. You know, I’m training. I’m back in the pool,” indicating that the return was already taking shape behind closed doors. And far from a flimsy return attempt, Conor McGregor is presenting it as something solid and long planned for, as he is finally ready to resurface. “I have eight months until the White House event, and it will be a six-month operation,” McGregor explained in an interview, describing the preparation as a mission rather than a comeback camp.

He highlighted that the return is about addressing past mistakes—“a slight lapse led to an injury; I wish to correct that”—and hinted that the stakes are bigger than any single opponent. Michael Chandler may still be the frontrunner, but McGregor’s focus is obviously on the larger redemption arc, as evidenced by the outlandish $100 million figure he floated for headlining the card. He’s eager to get back, so let’s see what the future holds for ‘The Notorious.’