Conor McGregor Makes Birthday Gaffe After Mistaking Melania Trump Fan Page for Official Greeting

Conor McGregor has never been shy about touting his connections, especially when they cross over into political power. So when a birthday wish appeared from what appeared to be former First Lady Melania Trump, ‘The Notorious’ interpreted it as a presidential nod. All excited, he even reposted it on his social media. But there’s just one problem: it wasn’t actually from Melania Trump.

So, who was it? Well, the post that triggered the confusion came from @ourladymelania, a fan page for the First Lady. The post included an old photo of McGregor and Melania Trump, on FaceTime, with the caption: “Wishing @thenotoriousmma a VERY Happy Birthday! If I’m not mistaken, Conor sent me his FT with Mel before posting it on stories for the entire world, which was an honor 🤣♥️🇮🇪🇺🇸.”

McGregor, evidently thrilled, reshared the post on his Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you, FLOTUS 🥰♥️,” apparently believing the message was straight from Melania herself. As for the FaceTime image, it actually dates back to Donald Trump‘s 2025 inauguration celebrations, which McGregor attended alongside other UFC stars, including Jon Jones and Bryce Mitchell.

That night, Conor McGregor made headlines by meeting with many Trump associates, including Ivan Raiklin, a former army veteran turned political influencer. But it was a screenshot of the FaceTime call with Melania that really caught people’s attention, suggesting that ‘The Notorious’ had moved beyond the sports world and well into high political culture.

The birthday wish, however, was not from Melania Trump herself but rather from a fan-run page. And the interaction reflects something deeper: McGregor’s desire for relevance, not just in fighting but in all areas of influence.

Whether it was a blunder or just another mark in his never-ending PR reel, the moment was classic McGregor: unexpected, dramatic, and left everyone wondering if he’s playing the game or being played by it. But there is no denying that he made headlines again. And to make things more interesting, apart from his birthday gaffe, the last time he made positive press was also because of the POTUS.

Conor McGregor rallies behind UFC’s massive White House event idea

For a man who feeds on spectacle, Conor McGregor’s interest in the proposed UFC event at the White House is ideal. When President Trump announced plans to hold a UFC bout on the South Lawn to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, ‘The Notorious’ jumped at the chance.

In typical McGregor fashion, he soon stated that he wants to be the possible headlining act. “It’s looking like I’m headed to the Oval Office again,” McGregor stated at a recent BKFC press conference, sparking anticipation about his return. Though he hasn’t fought since his canceled UFC 303 comeback, he has remained vocal, and this event could be his next major move.

Dana White also admitted that almost every UFC fighter wants a slot. “We’ll absolutely, positively put on the baddest card of all time,” he said. A dream main event such as Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones is already in the works, and with McGregor in the mix, the UFC’s White House event is shaping up to be more than just a one-time stunt—it’s becoming the next big moment in fight history.