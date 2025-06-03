Conor McGregor Makes Desperate Attempt for Nate Diaz Fight With Eyes on Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2 at UFC 316

Conor McGregor has teased both retirement and a UFC comeback. After claiming that he’s happy with what he’s done in the UFC and considering moving on to fulfill his presidential dreams, ‘The Notorious’ called out Michael Chandler again. He claims to have some “unfinished” business with the former 3-time Bellator champion. But now, it seems like McGregor is also considering another fighter as a potential comeback opponent.

As UFC 316 approaches, the UFC released its Embedded Vlog series for the PPV, as Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili will go head-to-head for a second time. In the recent episode of the series, O’Malley was seen watching the rematch between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. Having lost the first fight against the bantamweight champion, ‘Suga’ may have been drawing inspiration from the Irishman. After all, he came back from his loss to Diaz and beat him in the rematch.

Conor McGregor happened to bump into a clip on social media of Sean O’Malley watching his fight against Nate Diaz. As such, he decided to drop a message. The beef between them when the duo clashed in a heated back-and-forth in the past, as the Irishman took shots at O’Malley for a failed drug test. Now, the former double champion seems excited about the rematch at UFC 316, as he wrote, “Very excited for this match,” on X.

Well, Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley had resolved their beef late last year, when ‘The Notorious’ offered to help train Sean O’Malley last year to help him regain the bantamweight strap. “Sean is a fighting legend! UFC champion and an incredible superstar! I would love, love, love to see, and I can set it up fully, himself and his longtime coach, Tim Welch, do a stint in Ireland,” McGregor said last year. So yes, it’s no surprise that he shared some kind words for ‘Suga’.

But coming back to Conor McGregor’s attempt to re-ignite the rivalry with Nate Diaz, it could be legitimate. Why? The Stockton native recently revealed that he is serious about coming back to the UFC, and he did insinuate that he wishes to fight his old rival. Here’s what he said.

Nate Diaz names a few fighters, including Conor McGregor, while eyeing a UFC return

Nate Diaz, after leaving the UFC in 2022, made his way into boxing, competing in two matches, one against Jake Paul and one against Jorge Masvidal. But now, he’s considering a move back to the place where he made his name in the combat sports space. And the Stockton native has done his research and scouting of the current UFC landscape and has a list prepared as to whom he wants to fight.

The younger Diaz brother’s list included a number of top names. BMF champion Max Holloway, former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, and, of course, the no-brainer, Conor McGregor, were the names he had in mind. Given that Nate Diaz’s wish to fight for a title may not come to fruition, he might very well go for the fight that would make him the most money, which is the trilogy against ‘The Notorious’.

“I plan on going back to the UFC. If they have me, I would like to go back and f—ing whoop someone’s a– there,” said Nate Diaz recently. “Whenever he’s [Conor] back. Me and him for sure got unfinished business. Got to happen. It’s the most entertaining s— there is.” For now, there is no sign that Conor McGregor is coming back. So, we’re still just speculating.

Regardless, with the Irishman trying his hardest to get a big opponent for his comeback, do you think this fight will materialize in the future? Drop your comments below.