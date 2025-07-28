Conor McGregor Makes Plea to God as Gaza Food Crisis Deepens

Conor McGregor’s life has never been short of controversy, whether it’s his heated feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov or his chaotic personal escapades, ‘The Notorious’ thrives in the spotlight. But even amid the drama, McGregor hasn’t turned a blind eye to global suffering. As the Israel-Palestine conflict intensifies and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, the Irishman has shown that he, too, feels the weight of the world.

As per the reports of the World Health Organization, Gaza is going through widespread malnutrition. The reports further suggest that malnutrition among the citizens of Gaza has reached alarming levels despite the airdrops being resumed over the city. The State of Israel announced a series of new air measures after more than a hundred international human rights groups and air organizations warned of mass starvation earlier this week.

The situation has become so dire that many politicians across the globe have urged Israel to look after the population. According to reports, people are surviving on just a single bowl of soup a day. Many families don’t even get a meal at all due to overcrowding. The visuals coming out of Gaza are horrifying, and Conor McGregor couldn’t turn a blind eye to them. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 37-year-old shared the visuals on his story with a caption that read, “God Save these people.”

Well, this is not the first time Conor McGregor has come forward to pray for the people of Gaza. Back in January, he shared visuals of the Gaza crisis and prayed for their well-being as well. Despite his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor sides with him in the Israel-Gaza conflict. In fact, just yesterday, Israel said that it would halt military operations for 10 hours a day in parts of Gaza and allow aid corridors.

Jordan and Egypt have stated that they are in the process of delivering more aid to the Gaza Strip. However, for now, operations have been halted due to logistical issues. Meanwhile, the MMA community remains divided over the ongoing tensions, and amidst all this, Conor McGregor has revealed another aspiration — politics.

Conor McGregor’s push for a presidential run gets a red alert

“I locate criminals in minutes. Vote McGregor!” wrote Conor McGregor on his X timeline, urging the Irish people to support him in his political bid. However, can McGregor’s presidential run be successful? Well, the reality is far from the fairy tale Conor McGregor is trying to build. Let us understand how Irish politics work. The Irish President is directly elected by the Irish people for a 7-year term.

The President cannot run for more than two terms. For now, Michael D. Higgins holds the presidential office, and he is in his second term. The next elections will take place on November 11. And as per the eligibility criteria, a presidential candidate has to be over the age of 35. Now, what’s the catch? Well, the presidential nominee must also be endorsed either by a minimum of 20 members of the Oireachtas (Ireland’s national parliament) or by at least four of the country’s 31 local authorities.

As per a professor of political science at Dublin City University, Eoin O’Malley McGregor, passing the threshold is extremely unlikely due to McGregor’s misadventures. He further added that there are no 20 Oireachtas members who would back his bid, thus making his potential presidential bid irrelevant.

Despite this, Conor McGregor is still carrying on with his promotional bids for the presidency, but will his fate change? Time will tell.