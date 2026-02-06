Conor McGregor Makes Statement Signing as Former WWE Champion Joins BKFC

What happens when pro wrestling swagger collides with bare-knuckle chaos? Conor McGregor seems determined to find out! The BKFC co-owner has added another headline-grabber to his growing roster, and this one comes with crossover appeal baked in. If the promotion’s goal is to blur the lines between spectacle and sanctioned violence, this signing fits the blueprint perfectly.

That new name is Gzim Selmani, a former MMA heavyweight and WWE Tag Team Champion, now set to debut at BKFC Fight Night in Newcastle on March 14. McGregor announced the move with typical bravado on social media, calling Selmani “WWE to BKFC, our new heavyweight addition,” as the 31-year-old stood beside him.

Selmani signed two months ago, but the debut is now official. The matchup? A debut vs. debut scrap with Daniel Curtin. So what does the former professional wrestler bring to the table besides hype? A track record of violence. Before the WWE spotlight, he built a reputation in combat sports with a professional MMA record of 4-2 as per Tapology, including an 18-second finish of Oli Thompson in BAMMA and early Bellator experience.

‘The Albanian Psycho’, as he was known in his MMA career, isn’t shy about how he plans to announce himself. “I am really excited to fight in Newcastle for BKFC, when I heard Conor McGregor was interested, and after speaking, it was where I knew I belonged.” he said, before adding the part BKFC promoters love to hear: “I believe I knock him out and knock him out badly, which should set up a big fight in May overseas.”

Is this a risky pivot for Selmani? Absolutely. WWE polish doesn’t protect knuckles, and Conor McGregor’s BKFC doesn’t offer ropes to lean on. But his background isn’t smoke and mirrors. He started in judo at four, kickboxing at 12, MMA by 15, and even ran through an eight-man kickboxing tournament in one night. At heavyweight, that experience can shorten learning curves, if the chin holds up.

Zoom out, and this signing says more about BKFC’s strategy than one fighter’s gamble. The promotion keeps stacking names that come with built-in stories. ‘The Notorious’s co-ownership has turned signings into content drops, and in bare knuckle, where knockouts drive the algorithm, that matters. Yet, questions still remain about the Irish MMA icon’s return to the Octagon!

Conor McGregor has made it clear that the White House card is the stage he wants. But there’s a catch, and it’s not about opponents. It’s about contracts and power. The former UFC champ recently hinted his deal may need a rethink after the promotion’s massive media shifts, and even suggested the next conversation might not be with Dana White!

In a now-deleted post on X, he drew his line in the sand with, “I won’t come back until me and Ari chat”, referencing the Endeavor CEO, Ari Emanuel.

Still, he’s also been posting training clips from SBG in Ireland with John Kavanagh and saying a comeback is on the way. In his words, this camp is “100% Conor McGregor,” not half-measures, and he’s stressing that everything is being done carefully this time. He even hyped the pop in his shots, saying he’s “throwing rockets” and that the punches feel like “missiles.”

However, Dana White has already ruled out the long-teased Michael Chandler bout for the White House. So, where does all of this leave Conor McGregor right now? Somewhere in between promoter and prizefighter, and that tension is starting to define this phase of his career. On one hand, he’s using BKFC as a loud, public signal that he still wants to shape combat sports narratives, not just step into them

On the other hand, the UFC comeback keeps living in the ‘maybe’ column. The Irishman talks like a man in camp, hits pads like someone chasing sharpness, but negotiates like someone who knows his leverage. With the White House card approaching and Dana White already closing doors on certain matchups, the window feels both wide and narrow at the same time.