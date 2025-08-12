Conor McGregor Makes UFC Fans Believe in “Greatest Comeback in Sports History” With Versace Pajama Training

Conor McGregor is back in the headlines, and this time, it’s seemingly for the right reasons. The former two-division UFC champion is training again, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

‘The Notorious’ recently shared a series of videos on Instagram with the caption, “BUILDING…” In them, he’s shadowboxing, ducking, and rolling, all inside what appears to be the private gym aboard his luxury yacht.

The clips end with the Irishman taking a smooth dive into the ocean outside. And while the training itself caught attention, so did his wardrobe, black-and-white striped pajama bottoms that fans immediately dubbed “Versace.” Shirtless on top, bare knuckles, and that trademark swagger in every movement, Conor McGregor looked to be warming up the engine again!

For context, this isn’t just another workout video. McGregor recently shared an update where he claimed he has rejoined the UFC’s dr*g-testing pool, the first official step toward a long-awaited comeback. He shared a series of posts on social media in which he wrote, “I gave my first blood test, that’s the plaster on my shoulder. I am ECSTATIC! I’m in SHAPE!”

It’s been over four years since McGregor last fought, and the road back hasn’t been smooth. He was set to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, only to pull out after breaking a toe. Before that, back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021 that ended with a broken leg at UFC 264 forced him away from the Octagon.

But this latest footage has sparked a new wave of speculation. Is Conor McGregor really committed this time? Last year, reports indicate that he was tested 11 times before UFC 303, only for the fight to collapse. As such, skepticism has been high in the MMA-sphere, especially after so many false starts.

Yet in the recent videos, the 37-year-old appears to be moving with intent. He’s mixing boxing footwork with MMA-style angles, working at a steady pace that suggests long-term conditioning rather than just a quick social media stunt. And the fans? They have found a ray of hope as we now take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans rejoice as Conor McGregor’s latest training footage ignites hopes about his long-awaited comeback

One fan wrote, “The greatest comeback in sports history.” It’s a bold claim, but given Conor McGregor’s star power and the years away from competition, it’s easy to see why some believe it. Few athletes have returned from such a long layoff to reclaim their place at the top. And with the UFC’s $7.7 billion deal with Paramount starting in 2026, his star power might be the spark the promotion needs to enter its new era!

Another declared, “THE KING IS BACK.” For many, McGregor’s legacy as the UFC’s pay-per-view king makes this return more than just a fight comeback; it’s the revival of a spectacle. The kind of energy the UFC hasn’t fully captured since his last walk to the Octagon. What do you think?

One supporter noticed a key difference, saying, “Hold on?… Conor is consistently training now.” This points to the fact that, unlike past teases, McGregor has been sharing regular updates over weeks, not just a single flashy session. Consistency, in combat sports, is a real sign of intent, and that bodes well for fans hoping to see ‘The Notorious’ return to his old form.

Another fan admitted, “I really hope you come back and prove the world wrong.” That’s the emotional core of the Irish MMA icon’s comeback narrative, the chance to silence critics who say his fighting days are over and show he can still deliver on the biggest stage.

Finally, one commenter joked and hyped him up at the same time, “In the Versace pajama pants is crazy work… he’s back.” It’s classic McGregor, turning even his training gear into part of the show. The flash, the confidence, the humor, it all feeds into the larger-than-life persona fans can’t stop watching!

Whether Conor McGregor truly delivers on the promise of a comeback remains to be seen, but the spark is undeniably there. The yacht workouts, the Versace pajama flair, the talk of dr*g tests, and the steady flow of training clips it’s all feeding into a storyline that feels bigger than sport.

For some, this is just another McGregor tease; for others, it’s the start of a redemption arc they’ve been waiting years to witness. If the intent matches the hype, ‘The Notorious’ could yet script the kind of return that makes headlines not just in MMA, but across the sporting world!