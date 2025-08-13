Conor McGregor Melts Dee Devlin and Fans Hearts After “Beautiful” Moment With Kid During UFC Return Training

It’s been four long years since Conor McGregor last set foot in the Octagon, but his latest training footage isn’t just about fighting; it’s about family. The former two-division UFC champion, now 37, has reignited talks of a return to the cage as he has been posting clips on social media of himself back at work in the gym. But between the shadowboxing and other drills, he took the time to share a moment that melted hearts across the MMA world!

In a recent clip shared on Instagram, ‘The Notorious’ entered the ring with what looks to be his son, Rian McGregor, while his long-time partner Dee Devlin filmed the scene. The caption for the post? “Believe in yourself. Fight for your dreams!”

The Irishman then slides a pair of gloves onto his son’s hands. The kid started with a left-right-left combo, his dad holding his palms up like pads. Then, out of nowhere, Rían threw a front kick that caught McGregor by surprise. Laughter erupted from the gym. Devlin’s voice could be heard cheering in the background. The moment wasn’t about technique. It was about a bond, and in that instant, the fight game felt far away.

For fans who’ve followed McGregor’s turbulent journey back, the timing of the video is telling. He recently announced he was back in the UFC’s dr*g-testing pool, a crucial step toward a long-awaited comeback. “I gave my first blood test… I am ECSTATIC! I’m in SHAPE!” he posted. It’s a claim that comes with history. He’s had multiple return teases, including last year’s ill-fated UFC 303 clash with Michael Chandler that collapsed after a broken toe.

However, this time, the signs look different. His training clips, some filmed aboard his luxury yacht, show a man blending boxing precision with MMA rhythm. And now, with family moments like these finding their way into his feed, the narrative has shifted. Is this the grounded, balanced Conor McGregor who can truly make one more run?

Still, the cynics are watching. The MMA community has learned not to take every training video as a guarantee when it comes to the Irish MMA icon. But even the harshest critics couldn’t deny the charm of this father-son exchange as we now take a look at what the fans had to say!

Conor McGregor draws an outpouring of support with the latest footage from his comeback trail with his son

One fan simply wrote, “Beautiful”. And sometimes, one word is enough. The comment summed up the emotion of the clip without needing extra explanation as it was the kind of moment that transcends MMA and speaks to something more universal.

Another wrote, “An inspiration to generations.” The comment wasn’t just about Conor McGregor’s fighting legacy. Seeing him encourage his son hit deeper. For a man who built his career on confidence and relentless self-belief, passing that mindset to the next generation resonated. It’s a softer side, yet still very much the ‘The Notorious’ ethos.

Someone else added, “Two double champs in one video.” It’s a playful nod to McGregor’s historic feat of becoming the first fighter to hold two UFC belts simultaneously, and now, the possibility of his son one day following in those footsteps. What do you think?

Yet, one fan chimed in with, “stay focused connor. Do them stretches, them spinning kicks, that movement training and that reflex training you used to do…” This was less sentiment and more advice. Longtime fans remember McGregor’s peak years when his movement training and unorthodox striking kept opponents guessing. The comment reads like a reminder to not just return, but to return as the fighter who once shocked the world.

But other than the Irishman’s comeback, some fans were already speculating about future matchups as they wrote, “Connors son Vs Ilias son”. With both men featuring their kids’ fighting skills on social media, the idea of a future superfight between two fighters’ kids might be pure fantasy at the moment, but the MMA community loves a generational rivalry storyline!

Finally, a fan wrote, “You’re a great papa, Conor. Cherish these special moments with your son. One day, you’ll look back and realize just how momentous they really are.” This one cut past the hype and speculation. It was a reminder that fights come and go, but these quiet family memories are the real wins.

So, while his comeback still remains a topic of debate in the MMA sphere, moments like this remind us why people still root for Conor McGregor. For all the years of hype, triumphs, and setbacks, it’s these quiet, unscripted exchanges that strike the hardest. If his comeback ever happens, this clip might stand as a reminder that behind ‘The Notorious’ is simply a dad passing on his dream!