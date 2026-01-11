Conor McGregor Melts Dee Devlin’s Heart With Loving Message to Their Son

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Conor McGregor‘s comeback story has been a hot topic for months. Training clips, bold promises, and that familiar aura of spectacle building again as June approaches. But every now and then, the noise fades, giving you a softer view into what truly keeps him anchored.

It’s neither the belts nor the spotlight—it’s his family. This week, attention was drawn to something other than his Octagon return, as his Instagram story with a message for his son made everything seem smaller, warmer, and more real.

McGregor’s sweet message to Conor Jr. wins Dee Devlin over again

Taking to his Instagram account, Conor McGregor just shared a story dedicated to his eldest child, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., writing, “I love you Champ Champ Jr. ❤️.” A warm moment featuring a father simply showing some love for his firstborn. And if that wasn’t enough to warm hearts, Dee Devlin further emphasized the feeling.

She reposted it on her own story, and her response expressed exactly how much it meant to her. “The BEST daddy!! I love yous so much! 😘❤️”, she wrote, expressing pride, gratitude, and an emotional overflow on seeing the love in her beautiful family. She also reshared another Conor McGregor Instagram story that had photographs of him beside Conor Jr., adding a “😍❤️”️ —a small but loud reaction.

Conor Jr. turned eight in May 2025. During the buildup to the Floyd Mayweather bout, Conor McGregor introduced him to cameras as a newborn. Since then, he has been a consistent presence in the Irishman’s life, the quiet part of the fighter’s story that rarely gets the spotlight.

Now, that bond is starting to show publicly in different ways too. ‘The Notorious’ recently joined Conor Jr. for a Roblox livestream with streamer Caylus, diving into gaming culture while also staying locked into training camp.

It’s a funny contrast: a man prepared for high-level violence, then going online with his son to collect “Brainrots” like any other father trying to keep up. And that is what gives his Instagram story more meaning. Conor McGregor can be intense, chaotic, and over-the-top. But at home, he’s still just “Daddy.” And based on Dee’s reaction, these are the moments that matter the most. After all, fatherhood has been nothing short of a blessing for ‘The Notorious.’

McGregor feels blessed after becoming a father

These updates are not random soft posts sandwiched between training updates. They feel like reminders of what Conor McGregor is truly protecting: the part of his life that exists outside of cameras, titles, and the chaos that he willfully enters.

Because, for all the trash talk and theatrics, ‘The Notorious’ admitted that fatherhood reshaped him in ways no other experience could. Conor McGregor told the RTE Late Night Show, “I’m very proud and very blessed every day because the birth of my son has made me softer where I need to soften up. I’m overcome with joy and love. I never thought I would be that way.”

It was one of the few occasions where the former UFC double champion sounded completely unguarded. And since 2017, the sentiment has grown with each new addition to the family, first Conor Jr., then Croia, Rían, and finally, Mack. Even now, while he pursues another comeback and returns to training camps, that same tone keeps showing up in small glimpses.

The fighter may still be known as ‘The Notorious,’ but the man behind seems to be surprised, yet equally grateful that fatherhood found him.