Conor McGregor Met With a ‘Wimpy’ Remark on Toe Injury Amid Merab Dvalishvili Comparison

Remember UFC 303? Conor McGregor was finally set to return against Michael Chandler, but just weeks before the bout, he pulled out due to a toe injury. The MMA community erupted, slamming ‘Mystic Mac’ for withdrawing over something so minor. Fast forward to 2025—Merab Dvalishvili is gearing up for his second bantamweight title defense against Sean O’Malley… with the same injury McGregor had. But unlike ‘Mystic Mac’, Dvalishvili is pushing through. UFC insider Chael Sonnen didn’t hold back—calling a spade a spade and questioning McGregor’s heart.

Last Thursday, the undisputed bantamweight champion reported injuries sustained during a sparring session at an open workout held at Syndicate MMA. He shared a video of his injuries on social media in a comedic manner, but it raised concerns about his well-being ahead of the crucial fight. However, last week, ‘The Machine’ uploaded a video assuring fans there is no need to worry about his well-being, as he is ready to fight Sean O’Malley. “No more black and blue. Still a little fat, but it’s good,” said Dvalishvili in his conversation with his audience.

The dynamics between Conor McGregor and Merab Dvalishvili are completely different—while one quickly backed away from the fight, the other stood his ground and is ready to deliver. This difference in dynamics prompted Chael Sonnen to weigh in on the situation. During a conversation on his YouTube channel, Sonnen tore into Conor McGregor for what he called a ‘wimpy’ reason to pull out, “We immediately do a juxtaposition against the last time we saw a fighter in a main event put out a picture of her toe. That was Conor McGregor, which he used as a platform to get out. As a matter of fact, I can’t remember the last time we’ve ever seen a main event fighter—it’s very relevant to the main event.”

He further added, “This sport is full of wimps. They are wimpier the more money you pay them. So when you start getting these main event guys, they got a few dollars in the bank account. They don’t got to get out there to make ends meet. You start seeing them less and less, and I just can’t remember the last time that we saw a main event fighter put his own injury report on the internet and not use that as a way of getting out of a fight.”

Since the cancellation of the McGregor vs. Chandler fight last year, Conor McGregor has not seriously considered a return. While he has hinted at a comeback, nothing concrete has materialized. With a career now focused on his business ventures, the probability of him returning to the Octagon is growing increasingly slim. Interestingly, Chandler has revealed something interesting. Let’s have a look at it.

Michael Chandler reveals the dust surrounding the fight with Conor McGregor

A year after their fight was canceled, Michael Chandler remains hopeful that he might face Conor McGregor in the future—provided McGregor returns to the sport. Recently, Chandler took to his Threads account to make a cryptic post that read: “Conor and 1/24/26.” What does this mean? Are we finally going to witness a showdown between these two? Well, not just yet. While Chandler expressed his continued interest in the matchup, he didn’t overhype McGregor’s comeback either.

“That’s my—that’s my… Uh, you know what was really funny? I was sitting around—I was actually sitting around with a buddy—and I was like, we have the same exact anniversary. So I looked it up. I was like, ‘I wonder if, by chance, it’s a Saturday, and then maybe the UFC would throw a show on a Saturday,’” said Michael Chandler in a conversation with Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.

He further added, “January 24 is my wife’s and I’s anniversary, and it just so happens to be a Saturday. So I was like, ‘That seems like a… Let’s throw that out there. Let’s speak it into existence.’ January—the turn of the new year—probably a new, some kind of new TV deal that these guys are working.”

After losing back-to-back fights against Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett, Michael Chandler is taking a break from his career. Regardless, what are your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s pullout at UFC 303? State your opinion in the comments below.