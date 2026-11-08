Conor McGregor Names His Final UFC Opponent in Unhinged Rant

Conor McGregor has finally revealed who he wants to fight in his final UFC bout, and he did it in the most ‘Notorious’ way possible. The Irishman recently confirmed he has only one fight left on his current UFC contract, and instead of re-signing with the promotion, he will clash in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), the company he partly owns. However, before McGregor finally makes that move, he wants to seize one last chance to settle some unfinished business.

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The former UFC two-division champion addressed the media after the BKFC 96 event concluded in Glasgow, Scotland. There, McGregor called out Max Holloway for a rematch in an unhinged rant, pulling no punches with his words.

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“Again, not go off into my own setup… on this setup. It has to be Holloway,” McGregor said. “It has to be… just do the f—ing thing again. Just do the thing again… the guy didn’t engage once. He is the one who called for the stoppage of the fight. What if he said, ‘Ref, ref, ref’… he is stopping the fight. So imagine I have just said, ‘Yes… yay,’ and jumped the fence.

“I won. He doesn’t wanna f—ing fight. Or I would have done him on me f—ing one leg. He wasn’t coming near me. It was just so shocking and so heartbreaking to me. I’m still f—ing dealing with it. But it has to be Holloway. Come on, just f—ing dust it off and re-do it. I’m on me way back.”

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Clearly, McGregor’s rant proved that he is still livid about how his comeback against Max Holloway turned out in July. Because of this, he wants to settle the rivalry with ‘Blessed’ once and for all in his final UFC bout.

And it’s not hard to understand why.

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Imago July 9, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: CONOR MCGREGOR L face off MAX HOLLOWAY R during UFC 329 press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20260709_zsp_o117_001 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

The Irishman created some buzz around his return after five years away from competition by promising to prove he’s still one of the best fighters in the world. McGregor faced Max Holloway in a rematch 13 years in the making and vowed he would “son” him like the last time. But to his utter despair, the Dublin native’s comeback lasted only 69 seconds because McGregor broke his ACL.

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However, alongside the pain of his knee breaking, ‘The Notorious’ fumed about how Holloway urged referee Mike Beltran to stop the bout, sensing McGregor was compromised. McGregor wanted to go out on his shield, but instead had to stumble his way out of the T-Mobile Arena.

The former UFC champ underwent surgery in August and is still recovering from the procedure, which has pushed his comeback timeline to next year. However, McGregor declared that when he returns, he wants to engage in a trilogy fight against Holloway, calling him a “jacka—s.”

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“What’s it now? November? Three months, I’m over surgery,” McGregor added. “I done this injury before and returned within nine months. So nine months is pre-summer. So I just wanna go again and again. Now Holloway might be a jacka—s. Something might happen. I don’t know.”

Right after his rant about facing Max Holloway in his last UFC fight, McGregor stirred up even more attention by opening a bottle of Forge Irish Stout. However, this is not the first time ‘The Notorious’ has angrily called out Holloway.

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In late July 2026, McGregor called out Holloway for a rematch at the 2027 International Fight Week and declared that his plan of a generational beatdown got postponed to 2027.

“What was ⁠to be a generational beating is now to be reset. IFW 2027,” McGregor wrote on his social media.

After berating Holloway, Conor McGregor also fired off about the potential opponents who want to face him and grilled Darren Till for his lackluster showdown against Yoel Romero.

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Conor McGregor goes off on Darren Till

Besides Max Holloway, other contenders such as Michael Chandler have caught fans’ interest as potential opponents for Conor McGregor’s last fight in the UFC. However, the former two-division champion made it clear that his next adversary must possess the accolades of a champion. Otherwise, he is not interested in clashing with fighters who have no name.

“A fighter that fights me put some respect on my name,” McGregor exclaimed at the BKFC presser. “If you are not a world champion fighter, if you don’t have world accolades to your name, don’t even utter my f—ing name.”

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“Cause if you are a national champion, or if you are a f—ing regional champion. If you have done f–all and got a few likes. Go f—k yourself. Don’t mention my f—ing name unless you are a world-caliber fighter.”

With that, McGregor made it clear where he stands on his next fight. But his rant didn’t stop at potential opponents. He went on to slam Darren Till for his boring showdown against Yoel Romero at BKFC 94 in Manchester, England, which took place in September.

“Sean Weir.. the UK champion,” McGregor added in the same presser. “He wants the world. He got offered a name in Darren Till. The f–k he wants a name for? He wants a world title. We are in this business for world title honors. Not for celebrity f—ing white color boxing, which was the last one was, a spar. It’s first spar in bareknuckle I have ever seen. Little handshakes and slide the head. I was disgusted by it.”

Here, McGregor compared Sean Weir, who won the vacant BKFC light heavyweight title against Leigh Cohoon in the promotion’s most recent event in Glasgow by first-round finish, to Darren Till’s approach.

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The former two-division champ affirmed that Weir deserves credit for chasing a championship, but he criticized Till, who is one of the promotion’s biggest signings, for sparring against Romero instead of putting on a show for the fans.

That said, Conor McGregor once again proved that he is going to speak his mind about his opponents even though he’s out of his prime.