Conor McGregor Offers “Sniper Accuracy” in UFC Return at White House

The POTUS, Donald Trump, heightened the entropy of the fighting community when he announced that there’d be a UFC event at the White House to mark America’s 250th birthday. And Conor McGregor further enhanced the hype when he dropped some serious hints about his much-anticipated return. ‘The Notorious’ still has two fights left in his contract with the UFC, and was expected to return and fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303. But a broken pinky toe forced the fight’s cancellation. Recently, McGregor got busy with his electoral campaign for Irish presidency, making the fans believe that he wouldn’t come back to the Octagon again. But not anymore. He hinted at his return, but that came with a revelation.

We know how strong ‘The Notorious’s left hook is. The Irishman’s 13-second KO win over Jose Aldo highlighted his accuracy in the best way possible. He stuck past Aldo’s 1-2 and perfectly timed the left hook to counter the Brazilian’s attack, which left ‘Junior’ slumped on the canvas staring at the arena’s ceiling.

After hyping up the battle against Chandler at the White House, the former UFC double champion shared some crucial information regarding his vision on Instagram. He shared a post featuring one of his pictures and captioned, “My accuracy is my superpower. Most do not know this, but in my right eye I have 20/10 vision. I am of the 1% of humans that has this. In my left, I am 20/20.” This means he can see an object at 10 feet that a person with normal vision can see at 20 feet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite his vision, McGregor’s accuracy, along with his charisma, is something that used to scare his opponents. But he has been out of action for almost four years now. This means that his accuracy might be a little rusty. But that doesn’t seem to bother the Irishman. He continued, “ Accuracy is final. I’ve most KO’s of all by a long shot and I’ve been chilling on my yachts the last 4 years. To return at the White House with my sniper accuracy would be a very intriguing offer and would bring me back in to focus on my return correctly. Vote McGregor 🇮🇪.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was an iconic moment when Donald Trump announced that Dana White would organize a UFC event at the White House. And learning about McGregor’s interest was even more exciting. But with the past concerns in view, can we really expect a battle between McGregor and Chandler at the White House?

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at the White House

After he stumbled across Trump’s speech at the Iowa Fairgrounds on the 4th of July, Conor McGregor took to X and expressed his interest. He wrote, “Happy 4th of July, USA. Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House. I would be honoured! Count me in!” Later on, he shared an AI-generated image of him and Chandler facing off on the grounds of the White House, with Trump in the background. He captioned, “The only place where disputes truly get settled. The White House.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But what does the UFC head honcho think of it all? Soon after hinting at the return, ‘The Notorious’ shared a screenshot of his conversation with the UFC boss. And the screenshot highlighted three words from Dana White – “I love it.” All it needs now is an official announcement from the UFC’s big guns.

Even ‘Iron’ was ready to rumble at the White House. Reacting to the picture through his Instagram Story, he wrote, “ANYBODY FANCY A GOOD OLD-FASHIONED, PASSIONATE RED, WHITE AND BLUE A– WHOOPIN ON THE LAWN OF THE WHITE HOUSE?” And to hype it up a bit further, McGregor reacted to it through his IG Story and wrote, “Straight thru your garden, mon the parish!” But what do you think? Will the fight actually materialize? And if it does, can he overcome his poor vision with accurate strikes once again?