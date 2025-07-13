Conor McGregor Overlooked as Fans Fixate Over Yoel Romero’s Incredible Hulk-Esque Hands

Conor McGregor, becoming a part-owner of the BKFC, has worked in favor of the promotion, as they’re garnering more eyes with every passing event. He recently delivered a passionate speech to rally the fans during the Champions Summit faceoffs. But the scheduled fights aren’t the only things fans have to look forward to, because McGregor announced the signing of a former UFC title contender, Yoel Romero.

Yoel Romero, at 48 years old, is still going strong in the fighting world. After leaving the UFC in 2020, the ‘Soldier of God’ competed in rival promotions like Bellator and was even announced to compete in the Global Fight League. Well, that latter didn’t work out as it was initially scheduled for last month. However, Romero took the opportunity to join Conor McGregor’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and the fans couldn’t have been happier with this news.

After sharing a few words at the BKFC Champions Summit, Yoel Romero took to social media and shared a behind-the-scenes picture after his signing announcement. He took a snap with Conor McGregor and a couple of other individuals, presumably affiliated with the bare-knuckle outfit. It was all smiles from Romero and the Irishman, as we wait to see what the Cuban star has in store in BKFC.

While the news about Yoel Romero signing with BKFC can create quite a discussion online, the Cuban star drew attention for one of his physical features when he shared the picture with Conor McGregor. Let’s take a look at what the fans had to say about the ‘Soldier of God’.

Fans can’t get over Yoel Romero’s ‘huge’ hands

Yoel Romero has always been viewed as one of the most extraordinary fighters in UFC history. Even Joe Rogan was left baffled by his physique, claiming that the Cuban star’s muscle density is almost unnatural. And it seems the 57-year-old’s views on Romero may not be wrong because at 48 years old, he still sports a pretty mean physique. And the fans were in awe when they saw his unusually large hands. “His hand looks huuuge,” said one fan, as another stated, “Yoel got hands like the Incredible Hulk,” sharing a Marvel reference.

Well, Marvel wasn’t the only reference fans made when they saw Yoel Romero’s hands. A fan made comparisons between the BKFC signing and the popular cartoon character, Popeye. “The Cuban popeye look at that arm. It’s another person,” that fan commented on Instagram. Well, Romero’s hands made a lot of fans make pop-culture references. Another fan came out to mention a Lord of The Rings character, commenting, “Hands of Sauron,” recalling the antagonist of the whole franchise and drawing comparisons with ‘Soldier of God’.

Maintaining a physique like Yoel Romero does in his late 40s is not an easy task. But the Cuban star is certainly cut from a different cloth, as his massive hands couldn’t stop garnering attention in his latest Instagram post. “Yoel’s hand is the size of his head wtf,” an Instagram user added, while another fan sparked a theory. While we can see that Romero has a massive arm, his legs look unusually leaner. “Something’s off, the huge hand and the skinny leg,” that fan commented. Do you think something’s wrong with the former UFC star?

Well, Yoel Romero’s hands can do some serious damage when he makes his BKFC debut. For now, we don’t have the date, but the anticipation is high among fans, and it will be interesting to see how things pan out for ‘Soldier of God’ in the bare-knuckle scene. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.