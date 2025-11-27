Conor McGregor has paid tribute to the West Virginia National Guard members sh*t near the White House on Wednesday, reacting to the developing situation with a message of sympathy and grief. The former UFC champion took to X shortly after national news outlets reported that two deployed Guardsmen were attacked in what authorities have described as a targeted shooting in Washington, D.C.

“Terrible news coming from Washington this evening. My prayers to the families of the two servicemen killed. With all my heart and soul I pray,” McGregor wrote. His message came as officials worked urgently to clarify the condition of the victims and gather details about the assailant.

According to the Associated Press, the shooting occurred just blocks from the White House on the afternoon before Thanksgiving. FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said both Guardsmen were in critical condition. Early statements from West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey initially indicated the troops had died, though he later walked back the remark, saying his office was “receiving conflicting reports.” Investigators stressed that the situation remained fluid.

Authorities have reportedly identified the assailant, believed to be an Afghan national who entered the U.S. in September 2021 and had been living in Washington state. Officials emphasized that the attacker’s background was still being verified and that they could not discuss investigative details publicly. The suspect was also sh*t, though his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Law enforcement officials said investigators have not identified a motive. Jeffrey Carroll, an executive assistant D.C. police chief, said video footage showed the assailant “came around the corner” and opened fire “immediately” at the Guardsmen. Other troops stationed nearby responded, with at least one exchanging g*nfire with the shooter before he was subdued.

Conor McGregor’s message arrives as more details emerge about the Washington shooting

The attack unfolded roughly two blocks northwest of the White House, near a metro station. Social media videos from the scene showed first responders performing CPR on one Guardsman and treating the second on a sidewalk covered in broken glass. Police tape encircled the area as helicopters thudded overhead and sirens echoed through the streets.

Witnesses described a brief but chaotic scene. One witness, who was inside a car when the sh*ts rang out, said she heard two gunshots before seeing people sprinting away from the metro entrance. The other witness, who had just exited the station, sought shelter in a nearby cafe before seeing first responders roll past with a wounded Guardsman “whose head was covered in blood,” she told AP.

The shooting comes amid months of tension over the deployment of National Guard troops in major cities. Nearly 2,200 Guardsmen are currently assigned to a joint task force operating in Washington. In response to Wednesday’s attack, the Trump administration immediately ordered an additional 500 troops to the capital. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the deployment was made at the president’s request.

The investigation remains active, with authorities reiterating that no additional suspects have been identified. National Guard members, Secret Service agents, and ATF personnel stood sentry around the crime scene into the evening as federal agencies continued reviewing surveillance footage and witness statements.

As such, Conor McGregor’s message, arriving in the midst of an evolving investigation, reflects the widespread shock felt across the country as communities wait for definitive answers. With authorities reviewing video, interviewing witnesses, and coordinating across multiple federal agencies, the priority now is confirming facts and determining a motive behind the shooting. More information is expected as the investigation progresses and officials release updated details in the hours ahead.