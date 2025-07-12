Conor McGregor Pays Tribute to Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr. in $51M Flex

For Conor McGregor, making a statement isn’t just a habit, it’s a lifestyle. This week, the former UFC double champion was in full flex mode as he posed shirtless in front of a private jet most people could only dream of owning. But this wasn’t just a flex.

It was a tribute. A nod to boxing royalty Roy Jones Jr., with a sprinkle of McGregor flair and a caption that set the internet ablaze!

The Irishman wrote on Instagram, “It’s not my jet, it’s our jet”, standing in front of what appears to be his Union Aviation Embraer Lineage 1000, worth a staggering $51 million. He followed that with Roy Jones Jr.’s famous lyrics, “Ya’s all musta forgot”, followed by “Can’t be touched, can’t be stopped” and a tag to the boxing legend himself.

And just like that, ‘The Notorious’ one turned a post about his multi-million-dollar jet into an homage to hip-hop music with a combat sports crossover appeal. After all, the jet in question isn’t just rare, it’s one of only four of its kind in Europe. Inside, there are five lavish passenger zones, beds, an office space, a lounge with a massive TV, and seats tailored for luxury at 40,000 feet. It’s not transport, it’s practically a flying penthouse!

Conor McGregor also used the aircraft to travel from Dublin to Dubai earlier this year for back-to-back Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) events. As expected, the Irishman stole the show both during the fights and at the chaos-filled face-offs that followed.

So, what’s the message here? For the Irish MMA icon, it’s simple: greatness is earned, not borrowed. By referencing Roy Jones Jr., a man who defied weight classes and expectations, McGregor wasn’t just showing off. He was drawing a line. Comparing his own unpredictable, crossover legacy to another trailblazer.

And there’s some truth to that comparison. Remember 2021? Conor McGregor topped Forbes’ highest-paid athletes list with $180 million. That wasn’t from his fights alone; it came from endorsements, whiskey sales, and ‘The Notorious’ brand in full swing.

So, where does all that brand power go next? Well, the Irishman recently sent rumbles in the combat sports world with a staggering announcement of a groundbreaking tournament for the BKFC!

BKFC adds former UFC title challengers to its roster as Conor McGregor announces $25 million open weight tournament

Conor McGregor took the stage in Hollywood, Florida, for the biggest Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) press conference to date. Alongside BKFC President David Feldman and a lineup of 15 world champions, ‘The Notorious’ had one thing on his mind: legacy.

“I’m going to announce the most lucrative tournament in all of combat sports,” McGregor declared. His voice cut through the cameras and cheers. “Open weight, the baddest man on the planet…”

With that, the curtain lifted. A $25 million open-weight tournament is officially on the way, set to launch in March 2026. Open to fighters ranging from 265 to 185 pounds, it promises to answer one brutal question: who really is the baddest man on the planet?

According to Feldman, the tournament kicks off in Los Angeles and will conclude one year later in the Middle East. The champion will pocket a massive $15 million, with the runner-up earning $1 million, and third and fourth place taking home $500K each.

But Conor McGregor wasn’t done. He also unveiled a major signing spree. Former UFC title challengers Yoel Romero and Thiago Santos have joined BKFC’s roster. Not to be outdone, middleweight contender Derek Brunson and former UFC fighter Aspen Ladd are also brought on board.

The Irishman, who is a part-owner of the promotion, didn’t just show up to the press conference; he owned it. And with names like Romero, Santos, and Brunson now in the mix, BKFC’s future suddenly feels bigger.

From jet-set tributes to boxing legends to rewriting the rules of combat with a $25 million bare-knuckle war, the Irishman has made one thing clear: he’s not just part of the conversation, he is the conversation. And with the BKFC gearing up for its boldest chapter yet, all eyes are once again on ‘The Notorious’!