Conor McGregor Pledges Loyalty to Dana White’s UFC in Heartfelt Family Message

“He’s not fighting anytime soon, I haven’t talked to him in a minute, but yeah, I don’t know.” That was the latest update from UFC boss Dana White on Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to the cage, and it wasn’t exactly filled with hope. It’s been nearly 4 years since ‘The Notorious’ last stepped into the Octagon. And after the Michael Chandler bout fell through due to a broken pinky toe suffered by the Irishman, it has been a whirlwind of speculation and cryptic social media posts.

But just when it seemed like ‘The Notorious’ had drifted too far from White and the UFC, a new post has surfaced. Not from a gym or training camp, but from a dinner table, surrounded by family. And in true Conor McGregor fashion, it was loud, heartfelt, and impossible to ignore!

In a lighthearted video shared on Instagram, McGregor can be seen sitting at a restaurant table with his kids. He turns to them and cues them to say, “What’s up Uncle Dana?” and the children gleefully follow along. The Irish MMA icon then laughs and turns to the camera and states, “Brother, we love you to bits…”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The post was tagged with “@UFC @danawhite #loyalty.” Dana White even re-shared the clip on his own Instagram story, a move that didn’t go unnoticed by the MMA sphere. So, what’s going on exactly?

AD

As mentioned above, in the conversation with journalist Adam Glyn, Dana White’s remarks were a far cry from the earlier optimism he had shown about a 2025 return for the former two-division champion. But despite all that, McGregor’s social media has been buzzing. He’s shared training clips, flashing his signature speed and swagger, keeping fans guessing. In one post, he even demanded White to “CALL THAT BIG B— NURSE.” Then came the punchline: “Let’s get this show started.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone, January 18, 2020 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Conor McGregor reacts during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports , 18.01.2020 23:24:01, 14303139, T-Mobile Arena, Conor McGregor, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 14303139

Was he serious? Or just teasing? It’s hard to tell with the various twists and turns the McGregor-comeback saga has taken in recent years. Yet, Dana White seems unfazed about McGregor’s place in the sport.

During the conversation with Adam Glyn, White had confessed, “There will never be another Conor McGregor. There will be another superstar that pops up, but there will never be another Conor McGregor.”

As such, that restaurant clip wasn’t just a cute family moment. It was a signal. Despite everything, the injuries, the headlines, the silence, McGregor still sees himself as part of the UFC family. And maybe he’s reminding Dana White of that, too. But outside the cage, ‘The Notorious’ story has grown even messier.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor’s Ibiza antics lead to a brutal reality check by ‘El Matador’

Just days ago, Conor McGregor landed himself in the headlines again, and this time, not for throwing punches in the gym. The Irishman was caught on camera at Pacha nightclub in Ibiza, unloading two left hands on a fellow clubgoer during what appeared to be a brief verbal exchange. The man dropped, McGregor’s crew stepped in, and chaos briefly followed. But unlike in the Octagon, this KO didn’t impress the critics.

One of them? UFC 317 headliner Ilia Topuria. While preparing for his lightweight title clash against Charles Oliveira, ‘El Matador’ caught the viral clip and didn’t hold back. In a conversation with Shakiel Mahjouri, the undefeated Spanish-Georgian star shared, “Did you see the last video? I saw it. He connected two punches and he wasn’t even able to knock out an average man. He connected two punches and the guy walked off like normal, like anything happened.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McGregor’s been here before. In 2019, he punched an older man at a pub in Dublin, reportedly over a disagreement about whiskey. More recently, he raised eyebrows for partying with UFC stars like Michael Chandler and Alexander Volkanovski ahead of his now-canceled UFC 303 return.

So where does that leave the UFC’s most unpredictable superstar? On one hand, he’s sharing heartfelt tributes and pledging loyalty to Dana White. On the other hand, he’s drawing criticism from rising stars like Ilia Topuria. Conor McGregor’s name still carries weight, but the actions that once made him a legend now spark more concern than confidence. Is he hinting at a comeback? Or just clinging to a spotlight that’s slowly fading? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!