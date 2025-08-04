Conor McGregor Plots $200M Boost With Donald Trump as November 2025 Plans Spark Intrigue

US President Donald Trump has never shied away from expressing admiration for figures who embody confidence, charisma, and dominance in their fields. One UFC superstar who fits that mold to a T is Conor McGregor. Over the years, Trump has publicly praised the Irishman, recognizing not just his fighting prowess but also his larger-than-life personality and business acumen. Their dynamic first gained attention when McGregor supported Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, calling him “phenomenal” and “a great president.” Trump, in turn, didn’t hold back his appreciation.

In fact, after McGregor’s spectacular 40-second knockout win over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246, the former president congratulated him on Twitter, calling it a “fantastic” performance. That tweet didn’t go unnoticed—McGregor replied with gratitude, referring to Trump as a “standout president.” What makes this mutual admiration interesting is that it goes beyond politics. Trump sees McGregor as a modern gladiator—an entertainer and a warrior who understands the power of self-promotion. Just like Trump in the political and business arenas, McGregor has leveraged his success in the octagon into global fame, multiple business ventures, and a loyal following.

And it seems he is now inviting Trump to his hometown of Dublin in the month of November. ‘The Notorious One’ shared the invitation on his Instagram account to receive the 79-year-old to one of his popular ventures, The Black Forge Inn. McGregor captioned the post as, “See you in November, Donald, at Ireland’s greatest public house, the multi-time award-winning, @theblackforgeinn! We look very forward! 🥘 . Ireland’s friend @realdonaldtrump, we have the best Coke in all Ireland for you to try! Sparkly, fizzy, and on the rocks. With Irish lemon and lime, also! For adding. ICE COLD! Our Coca Cola factory is just 5 minutes away on the long mile road, walking distance, from @theblackforgeinn! “GIVE THAT BOY A CAN OF COKE!” 🥤 You are going to LOVE IT! The unique, true, IRISH EXPERIENCE!. @forgedirishstout @cocacola.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

The

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As of mid‑2025, while McGregor, whose current net worth is $200 million (according to CelebrityNetWorth), continues to expand in beverages and real estate, reversing the fortunes of the Black Forge Inn remains a steep ascent. However, the former UFC dual champion will be hoping that after the visit of POTUS Trump, things might start to change for him. In a world where sports and politics rarely blend without controversy, the bond between Trump and McGregor has remained one of mutual respect. Such is the respect that the Dubliner wants to take a leaf out of the way Trump works in his field.

Conor McGregor wants to function in the same way as Donald Trump does

Conor McGregor seems to have traded the UFC Octagon for the political battlefield. He has launched a fiery campaign against what he views as the deep-rooted failures of Ireland’s political leadership. While fighters from all corners of the MMA world continue to call him out for a long-awaited return to combat, McGregor’s focus has shifted entirely. These days, ‘Mystic Mac’ isn’t chasing belts—he’s chasing ballots. No longer consumed by training camps or brand expansions, the former two-division UFC champion appears determined to carve out a new legacy—this time in public service.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And in this uncharted chapter, the 37-year-old hasn’t been alone. Lending support from across the Atlantic is none other than Donald Trump. The former U.S. President has publicly backed McGregor’s political ambitions, seeing in him a kindred spirit. During a fiery appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show, Conor McGregor didn’t hold back as he launched a scathing attack on the Irish Parliament. With his trademark intensity, McGregor took aim at what he sees as a deeply flawed system, accusing Ireland’s political leadership of being entirely out of touch with the roles they’ve been given.

But McGregor didn’t stop at criticism—he also held up Donald Trump as an example of how things should be done. In his view, Trump had cracked the code when it came to assembling a government, surrounding himself with individuals who had real-world expertise in the fields they were appointed to oversee. He said, “I can see with the selections of the Trump administration that we look upon, which has been 24/7 — walk, work, walk. From my vantage point, you know, Trump — a businessman — he’s running it more like a business and with common sense.” Now it remains to be seen whether Donald Trump will accept Conor McGregor’s invitation and pay a visit to his restaurant while there. What do you feel about the relationship between the two? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.