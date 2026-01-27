Conor McGregor Praises Exiled $17.1B Telegram CEO Pavel Durov for Battling EU’s “War Against Privacy”

When Conor McGregor supports someone, he does so loudly, emotionally, and with the conviction that transforms a social media post into a statement. That was the case again today, when the former two-division champion threw his complete support behind Pavel Durov, portraying him as a guy caught in the middle of a global struggle for freedom.

What made the post stand out wasn’t just the praise, but the framing. ‘The Notorious’ didn’t talk about apps, tech valuations, or regulations. He spoke of resistance, exile, and fighting systems that seek control. And in doing so, he turned a tech controversy into something that sounded more like a cage fight than a courtroom battle.

Conor McGregor throws his weight behind Pavel Durov

Taking to his Instagram, Conor McGregor referred to Pavel Durov as his “brother,” presenting the Telegram CEO as a figure of defiance in an increasingly monitored digital world. He wrote, “This man is a true fighter: exiled from Russia for refusing to sell out user data, building an empire on privacy and free speech, and now calling out the EU’s ‘war against privacy’ with their impossible rules that punish innovation.”

‘The Notorious’ also mentioned the Telegram CEO’s arrest in France and the restrictions imposed on him afterward, presenting them as attempts to quiet someone who refuses to bend.

Even while acknowledging Telegram’s efforts to eliminate harmful content, Conor McGregor stressed that Durov did so without jeopardizing his core principles. “Pavel, you’re a legend, and you are inspiring entrepreneurs and rebels everywhere to never back down. You are a dear friend and a loyal brother, and I stand alongside you all the way 100%!”

It’s interesting how well this rhetoric suits the Irishman’s own worldview. He has long defined himself as someone who challenges authority, structures, and expectations. Pavel Durov fits a familiar archetype: someone who is willing to sacrifice comfort, stability, and approval rather than give up control.

When you zoom out, the story gets even more layered. The Telegram CEO also has a public bond with Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor’s biggest rival. ‘The Eagle’ has trained with Pavel Durov, backed Telegram, and even welcomed him into his inner circle. The $17.1 billion-worth CEO has also attended UFC events to support Khabib’s team while making more than $4.35 million trading virtual papakhas with Nurmagomedov.

So, it is interesting to see Conor McGregor be all praise for the man who shares such a relationship with his arch nemesis. Maybe, for the Irishman, it really is all about values and the right to privacy. And it’s not surprising to see that, considering he now has a different fight to focus on than still being fixated on Khabib Nurmagomedov. With Michael Chandler out and UFC 324 all done and dusted, the Irishman may have found his next matchup.

Paddy Pimblett’s loss on Saturday night could end up being McGregor’s White House solution

Paddy Pimblett‘s defeat did not end everything; it just changed the angle. Coming out of UFC 324, he lost title momentum but retained the factors that actually move fights: noise, attention, and cultural pull. With Michael Chandler out, Conor McGregor now wants an opponent who feels big without relying on rankings. ‘The Baddy’ fits the role perfectly. In fact, a rising UFC lightweight has shown full support for this idea.

The timing matters just as much. The White House card isn’t looking like a regular PPV. It’s all about optics, reach, and moments. Paddy Pimblett, fresh off a brutal five-round bout against Justin Gaethje, has earned the respect of the MMA world with his iron chin.

For Conor McGregor, that’s ideal. He doesn’t need to beat a contender on a streak; he just needs a fight that keeps the comeback story alive without putting too much at risk.

Pimblett would now want another high-profile win, and Conor McGregor requires an opponent who brings noise. And the UFC wants something that breaks through politics, ceremony, and expectations in the White House. Paddy Pimblett’s defeat may have ended one storyline, but it could have unintentionally triggered another—one that makes far too much sense to be ignored.