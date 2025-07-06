Conor McGregor Pulled In as Belal Muhammad Issues Strong Message to Ian Garry Using ChatGPT

Ian Garry shot his shot recently, calling out Sean Brady, and of course, former champion Belal Muhammad. The Irishman claims ‘Remember the Name’ is playing a “political game,” as the first Palestinian champion doesn’t seem to be in favor of locking in a fight against him. Well, Muhammad is not one to let these comments slide, as he responded to Garry with some help from artificial intelligence.

‘Remember the Name’ is not one of the fighters who’s known for his memorable trash-talking skills. So, ChatGPT came in handy for him while addressing Ian Garry. The Irish star is looking to make his way into the title picture, calling out the former champion and taking aim at Muhammad. However, Garry has been very critical of Muhammad, claiming that he’s ‘ducking’ him by instead chasing a fight against Kamaru Usman, who’s not interested in fighting the Arab-American.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad appears to have had it with Ian Garry, as he took ChatGPT’s help to respond to the Irish star’s claims. The first dig was obviously at ‘The Future’s attempt to be like fellow Irishman Conor McGregor, as ‘Remember the Name’ claimed Garry’s tongue was not as sharp at trash-talking as the former double champion was.

“Ian Garry out here trying to do Conor cosplay with dollar tree trash talk. Bro, your lines hit softer than your jab. You sound like a teenager who just discovered McGregor highlight reels,” Belal Muhammad stated in a video on Instagram. “You want to outbox me? Try out talking me. First, without embarrassing yourself. Until then, go back to rehearsing in the mirror. Maybe one day, your trash talk will be as sharp as your barber’s fate.



Belal Muhammad also responded to Ian Garry’s callout, claiming that he is interested in fighting the 16-1 star in November. “See you in November, dork,” Muhammad added. Meanwhile, the Irish star has made his prediction of what a fight against Muhammad would look like, while also making some remarks about his loss to Jack Della Maddalena. Here’s what he had to say.

Ian Garry claims Belal Muhammad lost the title because of his ‘ego’

Ian Garry was very vocal after Belal Muhammad dropped the title to Jack Della Maddalena, claiming that he should have let go of his ego and tried to play to his strengths. Instead of going strike for strike with the Australian, ‘The Future’ claimed that the former champion should have utilized his ground game. As such, Garry warned Muhammad that going toe-to-toe with him on the feet would be a massive mistake.

“I believe Belal lost to JDM due to his ego trying to stand and bang when he should have taken JDM down,” Ian Garry stated in an Instagram post. “Surely he won’t try to stand and bang with me? Surely not. I am going to box the ears off you because I’m the best in this division, hands down. Belal, learn from your last loss and never ever, ever, ever try and stand and bang with me.”

Well, the welterweight division will most likely have the champion fight Islam Makhachev next, keeping a line of hungry welterweights vying for the coveted title. Ian Garry has been looking for that shot for a while now, and maybe Belal Muhammad is his ticket to UFC gold. What do you think? Let us know in the comments down below.