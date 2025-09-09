Conor McGregor Pulls a Trick Off Donald Trump’s Book After Elon Musk Rallies to Save Irish Presidency Bid

Conor McGregor‘s journey from UFC star to presidential candidate has taken another bold and unexpected turn, as he enters Ireland’s wide-open race following Michael D. Higgins‘ departure. Despite facing legal issues and a lack of significant political support, the Irishman has borrowed a page from Donald Trump’s playbook in energizing voters and connecting with the working class.

The objective is to change his image, emphasizing grassroots efforts and promising to fight what he labels “failed governance.” Despite criticism for assault cases and controversial remarks, he is doubling down on populism with a bold, unabashed message: reward effort over entitlement, and prioritize working families. With tech mogul Elon Musk backing his campaign, Conor McGregor seems determined to leave no stone unturned in his bid for Áras an Uachtaráin.

Conor McGregor follows in Donald Trump’s footsteps

Conor McGregor‘s most recent Instagram post is pure symbolism. He’s shown in the middle of preparing a drink behind the bar at Black Forged Inn, showing the hands-on effort that fans admire. And to hit the nail on the coffin, his caption surely drives the message home: “The working man/woman is the real hero! Under my tenure, workers will be supported and rewarded! Enough of funding imported leeches with the taxes of Ireland’s hardworking citizens.”

He went further, adding, “We reward effort, not entitlement! It is time we grow and support our workforce, past, present, and future! My competitors say it can’t be done; I say WATCH ME! Vótáigh Conchúir Mac Gréagóir 🇮🇪.” It’s a rallying cry that combines a populist tone with working-class pride, similar to efforts made by Donald Trump during his 2020 campaign.

Back in October 2024, Trump famously stopped by a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, where he flipped fries, filled bags, and charmed fans through a drive-through window. Police closed streets to make room for his fast-food foray, while supporters lined up to take selfies. And while some opposed Trump’s visit, it undeniably humanized him to working-class Americans.

Conor McGregor’s bartending stunt is a similar attempt to connect with voters on their level by being behind the bar instead of behind the podium. For McGregor, who has been embroiled in legal battles and controversy, this symbolic act tries to shift the conversation. It’s not about legal troubles anymore; it’s about shared struggles.

The Irishman’s bartending moment, like Trump’s fast-food run, is designed to resonate with everyday citizens, establishing him as a champion of Ireland’s hard-working Irish public. And to make sure that his message is spread and grabs international headlines, even Elon Musk has joined him in this battle.

Elon Musk helps save McGregor’s presidential campaign with a scathing tweet

Just as Conor McGregor mimicked Trump’s populist methods, Elon Musk drew attention to his campaign with a tweet that ignited debate. Responding to reports that Tánaiste Simon Harris was blocking party councilors from backing Independent candidates like ‘The Notorious,’ the Tesla CEO didn’t hold back.

“Shame on Simon Harris for tyrannically blocking the will of the people of Ireland!” he wrote on X. “Conor McGregor for President to save Ireland.” Musk’s endorsement came amid uncertainty in Ireland’s presidential race. With Higgins stepping aside and parties still to announce candidates, McGregor’s campaign stands on shaky ground, requiring support from either 20 Oireachtas members or four local councils.

via Imago Cannes – Elvis Screening Conor McGregor attend the screening of Elvis during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo by Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM Cannes France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESPxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xShootpix/ABACAx 811615_229 Shootpix/ABACAx 811615_229

Few believe he can meet those conditions, particularly after his civil case appeal was refused and political opposition grew. However, Musk’s intervention adds fuel to the flames. His message connected with Conor McGregor’s fans and sparked new interest in the race, bringing star power into what many saw as a sideshow.

The Irishman’s campaign now has the support of a tech billionaire, joining individuals such as Nick Delahunty and Bob Geldof—a boost that few Independent candidates have ever had. McGregor sees Musk’s support as an opportunity to position his candidacy as a fight against political gatekeeping.

It’s populism amplified by a high-profile ally, a strategy Trump perfected that McGregor is now implementing. It remains to be seen whether it can translate ambition into votes, but for the time being, the Irish presidential race has become undeniably more intriguing.