Conor McGregor Puts Octagon Return in Real UFC Owner’s Hands After Dana White Negotiations Hang in Balance

In a recent livestream, Conor McGregor revealed that his current UFC contract is “void” because it was tied to the PPV model. With the promotion seemingly moving away from that structure, ‘The Notorious’ said he is now in talks with the UFC for a new deal under the Paramount+ CBS era. Given their history and working relationship, many fans believe both sides can sort things out. Still, McGregor’s return remains uncertain, going by Dana White’s recent statements, as the Irishman insists he needs to bring Endeavor officials to the table.

With the UFC White House card expected to take place on June 14, roughly five months away, McGregor claimed he may need to go directly to the top. According to him, that means knocking on the door of the UFC’s real power figure, Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, which holds a 51 percent stake in TKO Group’s holdings. Only after Emanuel’s green light does McGregor believe he can lock in a spot on the marquee event.

Endeavor CEO emerges as decision-maker for Conor McGregor’s return

“I won’t come back until me and Ari chat,” ‘The Notorious’ said on a deleted post on X, which was reported by MMA Mania.

Well, that is definitely a concerning sign for Conor McGregor’s potential return at the White House event. The former two-division champion was among the first to pitch himself for the June 14 spectacle, and Dana White initially sounded positive about the former champ headlining the card. Now, though, the MMA superstar’s comeback appears to be hanging in the balance, with the decision seemingly resting in the hands of the promotion’s top ownership.

While ‘The Notorious’ post created plenty of confusion, Dana White later hinted that the roads are getting a little bit bumpy between the two sides. At the UFC 324 post-fight press conference, a reporter asked the UFC CEO about any ongoing negotiations with McGregor. White responded, “I have not. No”, making it clear that he was not aware of any active talks.

With White and the top brass expected to begin matchmaking for the White House event following UFC 324, McGregor’s return after five years remains very much in question. Still, there is time before a final decision is made, and the ex-two-weight division title holder appears determined to keep pushing for a spot at the “baddest UFC card of all time.”

The Notorious continues work toward UFC White House return

Last year, Conor McGregor re-entered the UFC’s drug testing pool, a move that had fans buzzing about his comeback. He also shared several training clips, showing that ‘The Notorious’ was gearing up for another run. Now, with uncertainty surrounding the biggest star in MMA’s return, the former two-division champion has dropped even more training footage, making it clear he is going all in for a White House appearance.

“Camp 100%, this is. We are going in 100%. I am going into this fight 100% Conor McGregor. Not 92%. 100% Conor McGregor. So it has to be really meticulous. We were right there, with the last one. As a unit, we do it,” McGregor posted on social media.

In the video, the 37-year-old can be seen sparring with teammates and talking up his sharpness in the gym. McGregor doubled down on his confidence with another post, writing, “I’m throwing rockets, these are missiles.”

Based on the footage, the former 145 and 155 lbs champion looks locked in and highly motivated to perform on the big stage. Still, the situation has taken a strange turn. Much like the uncertainty around his potential opponent, McGregor’s own spot on the White House card now appears to be in doubt.

That said, do you think Conor McGregor can convince the higher-ups and finally make his return at the UFC White House event? Let us know in the comments section below.