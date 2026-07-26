Conor McGregor Reacts to Uruguay President’s Support as BKFC Hits Major Milestone

Tonight, Conor McGregor’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) made history by staging its first-ever event in Uruguay at the Antel Arena. However, the magnitude of the occasion was elevated even further when it received a major show of support from the country’s president.

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BKFC’s official Instagram account released a video showing Uruguay’s president, Yamandú Orsi, meeting Gastón Reyno aka ‘Tonga’ ahead of his BKFC debut fight against Josh Krejci. In the footage, the president could be seen embracing Reyno and even complimenting his customized shoes, which were designed in the colors of the Uruguayan flag. Watching the interaction unfold, McGregor was clearly thrilled as he reacted enthusiastically to the president’s support.

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“Thank you, Mr. President, for your unbridled support,” Conor McGregor wrote in his Instagram Story as he reposted a picture of the president’s meeting with ‘Tonga.’

For McGregor himself, interacting with a country’s president is a regular occurrence since he has a cordial relationship with US President Donald Trump, who also regularly attends UFC events. ‘The Notorious’ has also previously clicked pictures with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But as a promoter, the moment is big for the Irishman, with Uruguay’s president showing his support for his promotion’s first-ever event in the country. With that, BKFC’s popularity is only likely to grow further in Uruguay. It’s not the first time President Orsi has interacted with Reyno.

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Before the BKFC event took place in the South American country, the two had a prior meeting where they reportedly discussed the development of sports in Uruguay.

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Though there is little doubt that the country’s leader added to the significance of the event, the spectacle reportedly smashed a remarkable attendance record.

The last time Dana White’s promotion went to Uruguay was for UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2, which reportedly drew 9,225 live spectators at Antel Arena in 2019. Seven years after that show, Conor McGregor’s BKFC reportedly broke the record, edging past that figure with 9,467 spectators in a sold-out arena.

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With that number, the Dublin native’s investment in the bare-knuckle promotion appears to be bearing fruit. Yet, the largest BKFC crowd still happens to be KnuckleMania VI, which took place in February and reportedly drew 18,000 live spectators.

Following his meeting with the president, Gastón Reyno seemingly had the added pressure of representing his country on one of the biggest combat sports stages, and he didn’t disappoint.

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Gastón Reyno scores big at BKFC Fight Night event

Fighting in front of a home crowd with the president’s support could easily be an overwhelming experience for any fighter who hasn’t been in that kind of spotlight before. But for ‘Tonga,’ it looked like an opportunity he had been waiting for, and he made sure to capitalize on it.

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In the BKFC headliner, Reyno aggressively hunted his opponent from the opening bell, looking for an early knockout. It didn’t take long for him to find the kill shot. After a brief exchange, the 39-year-old former Bellator fighter landed a brilliant right hand-left hook combination, with the right hand doing the real damage and sending Josh Krejci crashing to the canvas. The referee gave the American the count, but the blow proved too much to recover from, forcing the official to wave off the fight 1:29 into the first round,

Of course, Conor McGregor was impressed by the finish and celebrated the Uruguayan fighter’s emphatic performance.

“Sneaky and slicey! Welcome to BKFC,” McGregor posted on his Instagram Story.

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McGregor appears to have thoroughly enjoyed his co-owned promotion’s first outing in Uruguay, even as he prepares to undergo surgery after breaking his ACL at UFC 329. And considering the success surrounding the spectacle, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship could look to broaden its horizons even further as it pushes to establish itself as one of the biggest platforms for combat sports athletes.