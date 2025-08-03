Conor McGregor Reignites Almost Decade Old Beef With Ex-UFC Champ Using $400M+ Venture

Conor McGregor’s BKFC is making waves with the announcement of its flagship $25 million tournament, scheduled for next year. Fans are fired up about more than just that. The roster keeps expanding, packed with former UFC stars ready to make their mark! Fighters ready to unleash chaos and violence in the live spectacles. Another former UFC champion steps into the spotlight, igniting the excitement with a face-off video that demands attention.

The 2025 BKFC Champions Summit might go down as one of the wildest press conferences ever. ‘The Notorious One’ and Mike Perry’s back-and-forth had cameras rolling. But the real show-stealer came when McGregor introduced two massive names like Yoel Romero and Thiago Santos as BKFC’s newest signees. Still, that might not be the end of it.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt may also be eyeing a switch. ‘No Love’ turned heads with a recent face-off against BKFC Featherweight Champion Kai Stewart, reportedly during the BKFC 79 event in South Dakota. The moment instantly sparked speculation about his next move to the $400 million-plus promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Combat Sports Today shared a photo of the staredown with the caption: “Former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Cody ‘No Love’ Garbrandt facing off with BKFC Featherweight Champion, Kai Stewart! At this stage of Cody’s career, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make the jump to BKFC — and it would probably be a better fit for him.”

AD

Watching Garbrandt get signed at a McGregor-hosted press conference would be an electrifying moment. For those who don’t know, the former 135 lbs champion had a heated confrontation with McGregor during The Ultimate Fighter Season 22, a decade ago. Amid the notorious T.J. Dillashaw saga! When tensions peaked, Cody shoved McGregor after he told one of his teammates, “Do something about it then”, and the chaos followed within seconds.

Picture Cody locking eyes with McGregor, especially if he decides to step away from the UFC after a tumultuous journey since his rematch defeat to T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 227. Garbrandt’s flashy, aggressive style makes him a prime candidate for the BKFC lineup, especially as the promotion zeroes in on former UFC fighters.

That said, when we talk about the most violent combat leagues today, BKFC can’t be ignored. And to top it off, McGregor actually called out a fighter at the latest event. Let’s dive into that next.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor calls out a fighter for not backing up trash talk at the BKFC 79 event

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s latest endeavor landed at the doorstep of South Dakota. The card was packed with some excellent, and obviously, violent scraps that lit up the ring. One standout brawl was between Cody Kerr and Dillon Blaydon, who took their Facebook beef straight into the squared circle and settled it with bare fists.

Conor McGregor wasn’t physically present at BKFC 79, but he was watching—probably from the comfort of his couch. He quickly reacted to the Kerr-Blaydon fight on X, posting: “Wild! @bareknucklefc Opponent was sending threats on Facebook in the build-up. Took a smack of raw knuckle and one big one between the eyes and then he didn’t want to know anymore! Don’t send threats on the book’ if ya can’t back it up!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He didn’t stop there. ‘The Notorious One’ went on to hype up the event with another post: “BARE KNUCKLE FC ON NOW LIVE FROM THE WORLD’S LARGEST MOTORCYCLE RALLY! THE GREATEST LIVE SHOW ON EARTH!” While McGregor prepares for his long-awaited return by re-entering the anti-doping pool, he’s not taking his promoter role lightly either.

With that being said, what do you think about Conor McGregor and his growing impact on BKFC? And do you see Cody Garbrandt leaving the UFC to face the BKFC featherweight champ? Comment down below.