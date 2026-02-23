Conor McGregor Reignites Michael Chandler’s Hopes While Urging Dana White to “Send Contract”

Who is going to be Conor McGregor’s opponent? That question has been one of the top asks of UFC fans since “The Notorious” hinted at a return to the Octagon, with talks of a marquee White House event. Quite a few names floated as possible adversaries for the MMA superstar, and many of them seemed like strong options. However, it now appears that Michael Chandler is finally making his case.

During recent social media exchanges, the former two-division champion continued to call for a contract from Dana White. At the same time, McGregor suggested that Chandler should be the rightful competitor to face him.

Conor McGregor reignites Michael Chandler fight talks as he asks UFC for a contract

“Day 15 of I accept,” The Notorious wrote on X, “send the contract,” a message aimed at White and the UFC.

McGregor also revealed that he had been offered an opponent who, according to him, had “no name.” That single tease had fans guessing about his next opponent. With the mystery still intact, fans began ruling out the possibility of a fight against ‘Iron’. Why? It’s because White appeared to dismiss the idea of the showdown, suggesting that a clash with the Irishman had become a piece of history.

After the UFC CEO rejected Michael Chandler as a potential opponent, Chandler was left disappointed as he had waited a long time to face the Irishman upon his return to the Octagon. The UFC had the two fighters coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. While the UFC teased the matchup, McGregor’s return got delayed, and fans believed the match might not happen.

“Conor vs. Chandler or nothing,” a fan wrote under McGregor’s post. The former champion replied, “It should be that.”

Well, ‘The Notorious’ response does not automatically give the fight a stamp of approval, as that decision ultimately lies with the promotion. Still, it has done enough to revive talk of a McGregor vs. Chandler showdown, with the Irishman openly expressing interest in the clash.

Now, with the unfinished business from UFC 303 seemingly back in focus, McGregor has also shared a training update that has turned plenty of heads.

‘The Notorious’ posted a new training video

Conor McGregor has not entered the Octagon since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. However, McGregor’s interest in fighting at the White House Card might bring him back to the Octagon as ‘The Notorious’ has also re-entered the drug testing pool.

But getting back into the pool was not the only step McGregor took. Using his social media platforms, the former two-division champion has also shared glimpses of his preparation. He has been uploading training videos on a regular basis, sometimes practicing on mitts and smashing heavy bags straight from his luxury yacht. This time, though, McGregor appears focused on sharpening his wrestling as well.

“There’s nobody smoother than the Mac,” The Notorious wrote on social media while training with his SBG Ireland teammates. In the clip, McGregor can be seen putting himself through various grappling positions, sending a clear message that he is serious about returning to the Octagon.

With that said, do you think Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler next if he returns to the cage, or will he fight someone else? Let us know in the comments section below.