Conor McGregor Rejoices as Super Bowl Winner Records UFC Veterans Brawling At His BKFC Event

A huge fight broke out in the crowd at Knuckle Mania 6 this past Saturday. This past Saturday, BKFC returned to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for their sixth edition of Knuckle Mania, headlined by a heavyweight title clash between Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell. Conor McGregor was obviously in attendance and enjoyed every moment of a brawl between two former UFC fighters in the crowd, especially when he saw a clip filmed by former NFL player Rod McLeod, the Super Bowl winner.

With the very faint glimpse we have from the videos posted on social media, it appears that Eddie Alvarez jumped on Mike Perry, the undefeated BKFC champ. From what is visible, it is seen that Perry was underneath 7 people. Alvarez’s crew ambushed him ringside, the floor being slippery as explained in one of the many posts related to this, causing multiple falls, including Alvarez’s wife.

The incident echoes their 2023 BKFC 56 fight, where Perry won by corner stoppage after two brutal rounds, leaving Alvarez “salty.” The rivalry has existed ever since. The irony is that both the BKFC investors have had their fair share of fights with Alvarez inside the ring and the cage.

Conor McGregor turns BKFC chaos into a viral Mike Perry rivalry

“Ask him what this was about lol! Filmed by Eagles Super Bowl winner Rod McLeod. ONLY AT BAREKNUCKLE.” Posted

What better marketing strategy than using Rod McLeod, a US fan favorite, to promote his promotion? BKFC events often are wild and bring out the raw, no-holds-barred entertainment value compared to gloved MMA.

Turning ring-rivalry into a social media marketing strategy is something only ‘The Notorious’ is capable of. In the comments section of the video shared by Mike Perry, a fan asked, “how it all start?” Mike Perry‘s reply was “Vodka,” whether that was a funny take or it was a vodka-fueled push, is still not clear! Although we can definitely see Mike Perry’s unyielding stance against 7 people pouncing on him.

The altercation sure looked like a beef triangle, and it sure reignited the rivalry from their rematch for the inaugural BKFC King of Violence title.

