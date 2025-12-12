Conor McGregor Relationship Status: Is he married to Dee Devlin?

Conor McGregor had MMA fans’ attention after he announced his anticipated comeback inside the Octagon at the UFC’s still unofficial White House event. Now, the buzz has only grown, this time not because ‘The Notorious’ revealed anything fight-related. Instead, McGregor is stealing headlines because he’s reportedly tying the knot with long-time girlfriend Dee Devlin.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Irish superstar’s partner has stayed with him through every high and low of his life, starting from their early struggling days in his home country. Since Devlin has played a crucial role in McGregor’s rise, fans naturally feel connected to the couple’s journey. That’s why, when news about the former two-division UFC champ suddenly started circulating, many fans seemed confused about whether it was true or not. So, here’s everything you need to know about the MMA star’s current marital status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin aren’t married yet

While fans might feel excited after hearing that their favorite fighter Conor McGregor is getting married to his long-time fiancée and partner Dee Devlin, it’s important to point out that they haven’t tied the knot yet. A report by Nation World states that the couple are preparing for their grand wedding, which they expect to take place before Christmas.

However, the same report states that the ceremony will take place at the Vatican chapel Chiesa di Santo Stefano Degli Abissini. The Irish Independent also confirmed this detail, reporting that church insiders verified the reservation for this private ceremony.

Nation World’s report also shared a statement from a source close to their families who said, “Conor and Dee want to get married before Christmas and are planning a wedding at the Vatican in Rome. They are both staunch Catholics, and it is their dream to wed there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the idea of McGregor and Dee getting married at the Vatican would be a spectacle, but marrying in such a grand and holy location comes with its own difficulties. As per the source connected to their family, it further revealed that the star couple wanted to tie the knot inside the Sistine Chapel. But with the Church not allowing them to hold the ceremony there, they had to place the ceremony at Cappella del Caro, which can accommodate 100 people, making it a private and intimate setting.

“They ideally would like to marry in the Sistine Chapel but it is not allowed, so they may have to settle for the Cappella del Caro which can accommodate 100 people beside St Peter’s Basilica. It is all hush hush at the moment, but December 12 is the date mentioned, so we will have to wait and see.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fight Menace (@fight.menace) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

According to credible sources, Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have yet to take their wedding vows, but the marriage will happen soon. It still feels incredible to see one of the sport’s biggest stars preparing to get married. As ‘The Notorious’ gets ready to wed his partner, let’s take a look at their journey so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

When did ‘The Notorious’ meet Dee Devlin

For the unversed, Conor McGregor met his partner Dee Devlin back in 2008. Just like a romantic story, they lived near each other’s towns and met through mutual friends at a nightclub in Dublin, where Devlin was working at the time. After that first interaction, they began texting, and their relationship took off.

Since then, ‘The Notorious’ and Devlin have shared the highs and lows in both professional and personal moments. They eventually welcomed four children together. Their eldest son, Conor Jr., was born in 2017, followed by their daughter Croia in 2019. Their second son, Rian, was born in 2021, and most recently in 2023, McGregor and Dee welcomed another son, Mack.

However, the UFC star actually got engaged to Devlin back in 2020, when they already had two children together. And now, five years after their engagement, they are finally preparing to marry before the 25th of December in the Vatican, taking their vows according to Catholic tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, what do you think about Conor McGregor finally marrying Dee Devlin after a decade-long relationship? Let us know in the comments section below.