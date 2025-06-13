Conor McGregor Relives $41.5M Experience and Miami Mayor’s Blessings Ahead of BKFC 78

Lavish lifestyle and Conor McGregor go hand in hand, don’t you agree? With an empire of $200M, he can do whatever he wishes to (within legal bounds, of course). But when it comes to his presence in Miami, Florida, it’s all a bittersweet story. The land is filled with stories of how McGregor got sued for punching an NBA mascot, and how he got the key to the city from the Mayor himself. But as the days go by, it’s often the good things that the man recalls.

This time, ‘The Notorious’ went back in time to remember his mother, Margaret McGregor’s 60th birthday. It was a party that she would never forget. The former UFC double champion got silk clothes for his entire family and shared the moments with his social media family. And the venue was the $41.5M Versace Mansion. Now, he took to his Instagram Story and reshared a picture where he stood on the balcony of the lavish mansion in Miami, wearing his Versace gold embellished silk trousers. The caption read, “The Versace Mansion. Miami, South Beach. I took it over for my mothers 60th bday. I love you mammy I love you Miami! See you soon gorgeous ♥️🙏.”

This might be a hint at his return to the city for BKFC 78. The queries regarding it were further solidified by another of the Irish MMA star’s Instagram Stories. He relived the moment when he got the key to Miami from Francis Suarez in 2021. With nothing but gratitude in his mind, he had previously thanked the Mayor for the great honor. Now, he shared the picture that captured the moment of him getting the key on his Instagram Story. In the caption, he wrote, “I am proud to hold the key to Miami, Florida and host BKFC here at The Hardrock, Hollywood. 12th July. Florida I love you ♥️.”

Yes, you got it! It’s all adding up to one event. And that’s BKFC 78. After becoming a part-owner of the $400M fight promotion, ‘Mystic Mac’ has put in quite a bit of energy into pushing bare-knuckle fighting on his social media accounts. And with McGregor’s promotions, BKFC has witnessed unprecedented growth it is reportedly scheduled to also hold events in Mexico, Thailand, Bulgaria, Japan, the UK, and Canada. But the fighting community has only one thing to ask of McGregor.

It has been ages since we last saw the Dubliner fight inside the Octagon. While most fans have already given up on McGregor’s epic comeback to the UFC to finish his last two remaining fights in the contract, some even wondered if he’d fight with bare knuckles. Let’s take a look at what McGregor said regarding a possible BKFC fight.

Conor McGregor assures the fanbase of his BKFC run

During the press conference for BKFC Italy, back in February 2025, he said, “The warrior spirit burns strong inside me. For sure. If you think I’m up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won’t step in there myself, think again. For sure. Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship – mark my words.”

He even opted to go for the title in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Can you imagine it? A part-owner of a fight promotion being a title holder in the same company? Well, McGregor could definitely visualize that. He continued, “That is a significant belt to hold in your career. Nobody from boxing to mixed martial arts can speak nothing bad on a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship world champion. So for sure, I’d be coming in looking for the world title.”

But who would he fight at the BKFC? According to ‘The Notorious’, there were a lot of valid opponents in the roster. He already had a spat with Mike Perry. He was also open to fighting Eddie Alvarez once again. On top of that, he was also open to fighting the now-UFC contender, Jeremy Stephens. McGregor assured the fans that he was ready to take on whoever would stand between him and the championship title. It didn’t matter if it was for the lightweight belt or the welterweight title. And that’s what excited the fanbase. But for now, it’s his return to Miami that has become the highlight.

What do you think of ‘The Notorious’ getting a key to Miami from the Mayor himself? Do you think this would mean more BKFC events in Florida in the near future? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.