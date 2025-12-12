Conor McGregor Reminded of His Biggest Weakness by Khabib Amid Wedding Buzz

The dynamics have shifted in the ongoing Conor McGregor–Khabib Nurmagomedov saga. Typically, the former two-division UFC champion targets Nurmagomedov or his team members, including his manager Ali Abdelaziz. With his unfiltered opinions, McGregor never hesitates to speak his mind in his usual brash style. But this time, it was the other way around.

This time, Khabib Nurmagomedov struck back on a milestone day for the Irishman. After 17 years together, McGregor was preparing to marry the mother of his children at the Church of St. Stephen of the Abyssinians in Vatican City. However, Nurmagomedov managed to overshadow the celebration by reminding everyone of Conor McGregor’s defeat at UFC 229, where he was decisively outwrestled.

Recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to a viral reel from last week showing Mike Tyson meeting Conor McGregor during his visit to Ireland, where ‘The Notorious’ displayed his boxing skills. Seizing the moment, ‘The Eagle’ threw a playful jab, writing, “Show me how to wrestle,” which quickly went viral across social media.

Fan comments were equally witty, with tweets like “This beef will never die” and “Mutual hate” flooding the post.

They have long viewed the Irishman’s wrestling as a vulnerability, and critics also highlight his stamina compared to wrestling-heavy fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili. Unsurprisingly, fans quickly slammed Nurmagomedov after seeing his comment on McGregor’s wedding day.

Social media reacts to the never-ending Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov rivalry

December 12 marked another milestone for Conor McGregor, as he became the first UFC fighter to claim a featherweight title by knocking out Jose Aldo. The Irishman ended the Brazilian legend’s reign in just 13 seconds to secure his first belt. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov tried to cast a shadow over what was arguably McGregor’s biggest day.

A fan slammed Khabib Nurmagomedov, writing, “Khabib, you struggled to choke that… out, it took you 4 damn rounds to finally get that man back.” Fans recalled the UFC 229 clash in 2018, which went into the fourth round. The UFC Hall of Famer dominated rounds 1 and 2, but Conor McGregor bounced back to claim round 3 on his feet.

Another fan added, “Yet people will sit here and say Conor thinks about him rent free, it goes BOTH ways.” This time, the tables have turned. Still, it remains unclear whether Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote the viral comment himself or if his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, posted it. Speculation intensified because many Team Khabib members do not speak English fluently.

Allegations resurfaced after Magomed Ankalaev’s tweets went viral, especially when Jiří Procházka revealed that he presents differently in real life than on social media. A fan noted, “Ali Abdelaziz* left a comment on a video of Conor McGregor showing Mike Tyson his boxing skills.” Despite criticism of ‘The Notorious’s gas tank, he proved his critics wrong in the fight against Nate Diaz.

The feud between Abdelaziz and McGregor has a long history. At the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference, Conor McGregor famously asked Abdelaziz, “How’s Noah?” highlighting the manager’s estranged relationship with his son. McGregor also accused him of abandoning his son and labeled Abdelaziz a “te–orist” during the press conference.

Seeing Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comment, one fan joked, “Rent free lmao,” unsure if it came from Khabib or Abdelaziz. Another fan echoed the sentiment, writing, “Conor lives rent free in Khabib and Ali Abdelasleaze’s heads.”

Recently, Conor McGregor reportedly turned a new leaf after rehab in Mexico. Since then, he cleaned up his lifestyle, grew more focused, and became closer to his faith. Last month, after UFC 322, when Islam Makhachev won his second belt, the Irishman praised him while also taking a subtle jab at the Dagestani legend.

McGregor now plans to return to the Octagon next year at the UFC White House event on June 18. After that, he aims to chase a third belt in the welterweight division, targeting Islam Makhachev once more. Meanwhile, fans are already calling for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, with one fan commenting, “White House Khabib vs Conor 2.”

Now, all eyes are on Conor McGregor to see how he will respond to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comment, and one thing is clear: this debate is far from over. So, stay tuned.