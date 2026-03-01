Conor McGregor Responds to Alexander Volkanovski’s Support as White House Uncertainty Grows

For months, fans have wondered whether the UFC’s biggest draw, Conor McGregor, would headline the June 14 event on the South Lawn. The promotion is reportedly spending around $60 million on the one-off White House show, and according to TKO executives, there won’t be ticket sales, sponsors, or the usual revenue streams attached. It’s being framed as a long-term investment, not a profit play.

That reality changes the math when you’re talking about McGregor, still the UFC’s most reliable commercial engine despite being away from the sport for a long time. And as the uncertainty built, Alexander Volkanovski decided to weigh in.

“I mean, you can’t have Conor McGregor not headline. It wouldn’t make sense,” the UFC featherweight champion shared on his YouTube channel, “I think they’ll have a title. [But] it’s a White House card. I think a few of your standard things go out the window for this type of event, so I think they would [have McGregor headline].”

Conor McGregor saw the clip. His response on social media? “Thanks, lil bro.” That was it. Just a few words that acknowledged the support and kept the door open.

But the bigger twist came from Ariel Helwani’s reporting. “It doesn’t look like it’s gonna be Conor on the White House card. They have an International Fight Week card scheduled for July 11… There’s a greater chance of him fighting on that card than on the White House card. There’s no money to be made from the White House event.”

That lines up with the business angle. International Fight Week, reportedly scheduled for July 11, is a revenue driver. Live gate, ticket sales, sponsorship packages, packed arenas, that’s where a ‘Notorious’ return maximizes value. If the White House event truly has “no money to be made,” as Helwani suggested, burning McGregor’s comeback there might not make financial sense.

From the UFC’s perspective, the numbers matter. Conor McGregor still holds the record for the promotion’s highest selling PPV’s with 8 out of the top 10 to his name. Even in defeat, he moves the needle. You don’t casually plug that into an event with no gate and no sponsorship revenue, despite the shift away from PPV in the new Paramount era.

Still, optics matter too. The White House card is a historic, one-of-one opportunity. Volkanovski’s argument hinges on symbolism. If McGregor is on that card, he should headline because his presence defines the event. Otherwise, why use him at all?

There are other names floating around. Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje being one of them. But none carry McGregor’s global pull. Beyond matchmaking chatter, another detail quietly amplified the speculation around Conor McGregor’s return, his 2026 drug-testing record.

Conor McGregor is the “most tested” UFC athlete in 2026

The UFC Anti-Doping database released updated numbers this week. So far this year, 597 fighters have been tested, with 771 total samples collected. Fifty-four athletes have been tested twice. Only one fighter has been tested more than that. Even while serving an 18-month suspension, McGregor has already been tested three times in 2026.

“Well, no surprise there,” the Irishman reposted the data on X and wrote, “As always, the most tested.”

His suspension, handed down in October 2025, wasn’t for a failed test. It stemmed from three missed whereabouts filings. The ban was backdated to the third infraction, which makes him eligible to compete again on March 20, 2026.

If he’s clear in March, both the June 14 White House event and the July 11 International Fight Week card are technically viable. The testing volume suggests preparation rather than inactivity. You don’t stay the “most tested” by accident.

Of course, being eligible and being booked for a fight are two different things. The UFC still has to decide where his value fits best. But from a regulatory standpoint, Conor McGregor appears to be positioning himself for a return. Do you think he makes it onto the White House card, or his return gets held off for International Fight Week? Let us know in the comments below.