Conor McGregor Responds to Nate Diaz’s White House Trilogy Call-Out With Subtle Message

Uncertainty still surrounds the upcoming UFC White House event, but things escalated this week when UFC veteran Nate Diaz, during a public appearance, declared his intention to return to the Octagon for “real action” on June 14th. Among the top three potential opponents, Diaz even singled out his nemesis Conor McGregor as his preferred choice for a trilogy fight. Now, McGregor has broken his silence with a subtle message.

Although active in the boxing ring, Nate Diaz left Dana White & Co. in September 2022 after submitting Tony Ferguson in the last fight of his contract. Rather than re-signing, Diaz remained a free agent and also took on boxing matches against Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal. With the White House event taking shape, Diaz shows an all-time high interest in fighting on the South Lawn, and Conor McGregor knows it well.

Conor McGregor finally reacts to Nate Diaz’s callout

“McGregor 3 👑👑👑,” wrote Conor McGregor in his latest Instagram story, welcoming the trilogy against Nate Diaz.

This is not the first time the duo has shown interest in a trilogy. Over time, they have tried to build hype for the fight, but it never gained traction. Nate Diaz even called out the Irishman for a boxing match. The roadblock? McGregor still has two fights left on his UFC contract, which prevents him from taking on other endeavors.

Because of this, Nate Diaz, on 2024 St. Patrick’s Day, sent a message to Dana White & Co. to “free Conor,” and McGregor acknowledged it, also paying respect to Diaz. At the moment, nothing dictates Conor McGregor’s future in the UFC. Previously, Dana White had hinted that McGregor could appear on the White House card, while Michael Chandler seemed like a suitable opponent.

A potential fight against Diaz, however, could shatter numbers, as the duo shares one of the most storied rivalries in MMA history. Still, it remains uncertain whether McGregor will appear at the White House event. According to Ariel Helwani, the promotion will not allow sponsors or direct fan attendance, as the event will be exclusive to “elite guests.”

This, then, raises the question: why would they put Conor McGregor in a spot that limits revenue?

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier has decided to take McGregor’s spot by reigniting his rivalry with Nate Diaz, keeping hopes alive for a potential White House return.

Dustin Poirier’s blunt three-word response shakes up White House event talk

While calling out Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz also targeted Dustin Poirier as his second-choice opponent, even calling him a “pu–y.” Although the duo fought in different UFC divisions, both carry storied rivalries. Meanwhile, while searching for fresh opponents for a boxing match, Nate Diaz called out Poirier on social media, and Poirier acknowledged it. However, the fight never materialized because Poirier, despite being in retirement, still has fights left on his UFC contract.

This means Poirier cannot take on other challengers. Now, hearing Diaz call out his name directly, ‘The Diamond’ could not hold his horses. He immediately attacked Diaz’s dream of becoming the BMF champion, responding on X, “belt to a–.”

At the same time, Nate Diaz, while planning his UFC return, also called out Mike Perry. Perry acknowledged it on his Instagram story but only reshared the clip without further comment.

With Diaz’s opponents now seemingly accepting his challenge, the question remains: should Dana White & Co. give Diaz the platform to fight at the White House on June 14th? After all, Diaz represents the soul of America in MMA more than any other American star. So, drop your opinion below.