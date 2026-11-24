Conor McGregor is already gearing up for another UFC comeback. And after his last one ended in disaster, there is plenty riding on this next attempt. ‘The Notorious’ finally returned against Max Holloway earlier this year, only to suffer a torn ACL and meniscus just 69 seconds into the fight. Now, with one UFC fight left on his contract, the former two-division champion is back in the gym and preparing to make it to the Octagon one more time.

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Taking to his Instagram, the Irishman shared footage of himself training while promoting his Mac energy drink, showing himself performing leg presses and deadlifts as he loads up his surgically repaired knee.

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“Fully back in the gym. Leg presses, deadlifts, loading up the knee and building serious power,” he wrote. “Knee is primed, strength is returning, and the body is firing on all cylinders, gearing up for camp. The Notorious is coming.”

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The update comes after Conor McGregor suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee during his highly anticipated comeback against Max Holloway at UFC 329 in July. ‘The Notorious’ opened the fight throwing kicks but landed awkwardly on one and immediately began showing signs of trouble.

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The Irishman tried to fight through the injury but kept falling as his knee gave way underneath him. The referee eventually had no choice but to stop the contest just 69 seconds into the opening round, handing Holloway the victory and bringing Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to a brutal end.

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The former UFC double champion eventually underwent ACL and meniscus reconstruction surgery and has spent the months since working his way through rehabilitation. His latest training footage suggests the recovery has reached a major milestone, with the Irishman once again able to put serious weight through the injured knee and making his latest comeback a reality.

Conor McGregor is currently expected to return in the summer of 2027 for the final fight of his UFC contract before he possibly makes a move to the BKFC. But after everything that has happened since his last fight, fans have plenty of reasons to remain skeptical.

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His comeback against ‘Blessed’ on July 11, 2026, came after a long list of delays and setbacks, making the failed return another major blow to a comeback that had already taken years to materialize. McGregor broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, then spent years teasing a return while filming Road House and coaching The Ultimate Fighter 31.

A planned fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024 also collapsed after the former UFC double champion withdrew with a broken toe. More delays followed through 2024 and 2026, with civil court rulings, his brief flirtation with Irish politics in March 2025, and an 18-month anti-doping suspension in October 2025 adding even more uncertainty to his comeback.

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Now, the stakes are even higher: McGregor has just one UFC fight remaining on his contract, meaning another setback could jeopardize what may be his final chance to compete in the Octagon.

For now, fans are unlikely to fully believe Conor McGregor’s latest comeback plans until they actually see him walk to the Octagon. The training footage is certainly a positive sign, but after so many false starts, the former champion still has plenty to prove.

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Who could Conor McGregor fight in his UFC farewell?

Conor McGregor has recently revealed that he has just one fight remaining on his UFC contract, and he does not intend to sign an extension afterward. That makes the promotion’s choice of opponent particularly important, as his next fight could potentially be the final UFC appearance of his career.

No official opponent has been announced yet, but ‘The Notorious’ has repeatedly expressed interest in settling his unfinished business with Max Holloway. The two first met in 2013, with McGregor winning a unanimous decision before ‘Blessed’ got his revenge with a stoppage victory earlier this year.

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With the rivalry now standing at 1-1, a trilogy fight would naturally give the Irishman the chance to settle the score. Max Holloway has also shown interest in facing McGregor again, with the financial rewards attached to a matchup with the UFC’s biggest star making the fight an obvious attraction.

There is, however, one major problem with that possibility. Holloway is currently healthy and ready to compete, meaning it may not make much sense to keep the former featherweight champion waiting until next summer simply for McGregor’s return.

In fact, Dan Hooker already called for a ‘BMF’ title fight with Holloway after his win at UFC Qatar, while taking a shot at current BMF champion Charles Oliveira in the process.

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“I want Max Holloway for the real BMF title,” he said. “Strip that scumb— Oliveira, lay-and-pray Oliveira. No one wants to watch that shit! Give me Max Holloway, the real BMF champ. Let’s go!”

With potential matchups like that already on the table, it is hard to see the UFC keeping ‘Blessed’ on the sidelines for an entire year just to wait for Conor McGregor.

If Max Holloway is off the table, Michael Chandler is the most obvious alternative. Conor McGregor and ‘Iron’ have been linked to each other for years, with their fight originally taking shape after they coached against each other on The Ultimate Fighter 31.

The matchup has fallen apart multiple times since then, but Chandler has remained one of the names most closely tied to McGregor’s comeback. If this really is the Irishman’s final UFC fight, facing another longtime rival would make plenty of sense from both a competitive and promotional standpoint.

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For now, though, Conor McGregor’s main focus is getting his body ready. The latest footage is a promising sign that he is moving toward another fight camp, but after everything that has happened, the Irishman still has to prove he can actually make it back to the Octagon.