Conor McGregor Reveals His Religious Irish Dream While Praising Armenia for “Magnificent” Move

Conor McGregor has always spoken in big visions. Sometimes it’s about fighting or legacy. And occasionally, out of nowhere, it’s about something so far removed from the Octagon that it completely catches fans off guard. This week was one of those times when ‘The Notorious’ traded his gloves and brash attitude for a message that sounded more like a Sunday sermon.

To make things more interesting, it came at a time when he’s supposed to be locked into comeback mode. Yet his latest post didn’t feel like him marketing his possible UFC return at the White House. It felt like belief, a genuine outpouring of faith, tinged with Irish patriotism, and an unexpected nod to a country he believes is leading the way.

Conor McGregor wants Ireland to build his dream project

Taking to his Instagram, Conor McGregor posted an image of a massive Jesus Christ statue and shared his dream without hesitation: the belief that Ireland, too, would build a similar statue that would be more than just a structure; it would be a national symbol, and something Ireland should rally behind.

He wrote, “I have a dream to construct the largest statue of Jesus Christ in Ireland! A massive monument to our nation’s faith.” Then came the bit no one expected: the praise for Armenia. After all, the country is building a massive Jesus statue on Mount Hatis, planned to be the world’s tallest and a symbol of national identity.

So, further in his caption, ‘The Notorious’ praised the country for taking such an initiative. “Armenia are currently constructing the world’s largest, and it looks magnificent! Bravo Armenia! 🇦🇲 LET’S GO IRELAND! 🙏 🇮🇪” It is worth noting that the timing of the post wasn’t coincidental either.

Conor McGregor tied it to the Feast of the Lord’s Baptism, as the now spiritual version of the former UFC double champion couldn’t help but pray for his fans. “Today is the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord! 11th of the 1st, 2026. Where we celebrate Jesus’ baptism! May the Holy Spirit renew you and remind you, you are loved! Happy Sunday everyone ❤️🙏”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

It is consistent with a version of ‘The Notorious’ that we have been hearing more of lately: less chaotic, more introspective, and more faith-based. Back in late 2025, he publicly stated his relationship with belief as something that changed his entire mindset. He wasn’t shy about how strongly he felt it either.

“I’m saved,” McGregor said, as if he were convincing both himself and the fans. “I am healed…” To him, this is not a phase, but fuel. He even claimed that his competitive drive has returned in full form, describing the spark as “a roaring blaze.”

Well, there is no denying that a change is visible for fans to see. While his dream of his country building a Jesus Christ statue isn’t under way just yet, his new drive is surely taking him a step closer to his UFC comeback, though.

McGregor gives fans a glimpse into his laser-focused camp

That renewed faith has started showing up in his training, too. His dream about the statue feels like long-term legacy talk, but the day-to-day version of this “saved” Conor McGregor looks a lot more familiar: obsessed with his craft, intense energy, and a man trying to turn belief into momentum before the window closes.

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, and he is still serving an 18-month ban for failing to provide accurate whereabouts information to anti-doping officials. However, the clock is finally turning in his favor. He’ll be allowed to compete again on March 20, making his bid for the UFC White House event on June 14 seem more possible than it has in years.

He surely is working for it. McGregor recently shared training photos on social media wearing a blood-soaked headguard and draped in the Irish flag, captioned “Blood, sweat, tears.” A day earlier, he posted sparring photos and stated, “The Mac is back in the lab.” So, while his plan for the statue might still be on paper, fans can clearly see him turning his other dream into reality: to headline the White House event.