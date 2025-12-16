Conor McGregor Rival Backed for UFC White House Return as Michael Chandler’s Spot Comes Under Threat

Just when it was starting to look like Michael Chandler would finally get the Conor McGregor fight, another old rivalry of the Irishman’s has found the spotlight. Nate Diaz stepped away from the UFC after a submission win over Tony Ferguson in 2022. Since then, the Stockton legend has hung up his MMA gloves, shifting his gears to focus on boxing matchups against influencer boxers like Jake Paul. However, it appears Diaz is finally ready to make his much-anticipated comeback to UFC at the White House event next year, and Michael Bisping already has a potential matchup at his disposal.

The White House fight night on President Donald Trump‘s birthday next year is reportedly set to house 8 title fights. Among the top names vying for a bout are Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. However, Diaz’s return to the UFC scene has ignited the scene with a newfound buzz, as Chandler’s spot hangs in the balance.

Michael Bisping says Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor trumps the Michael Chandler bout

“Conor McGregor versus Michael Chandler, right? Who’s lost four out of his last six—no disrespect, Michael Chandler—or Conor McGregor versus Nate Diaz, right? Ask yourself that question. I think the answer is very obvious. I think we would all rather see Conor McGregor versus Nate Diaz three,” Michael Bisping shared in a YouTube video.

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have a colorful history, marked by two of the most intense fights UFC has ever seen. In their first encounter, the Irish striker came in hot, winning the first round with penetrating shots. However, in the second round, Diaz flipped the narrative, pressuring forward while absorbing shots to get the RNC finish.

That handed McGregor his first career loss, setting the stage for their iconic rivalry. ‘The Notorious’ settled the account with a majority decision win over Diaz in their rematch. That fight was one to watch, delivering one of the most intense five-round bouts ever.

Tying their results, this duology laid the foundation for the age-old debate in the UFC fanbase over dominance between Diaz and McGregor. This potential trilogy could settle that debate once and for all, amassing massive numbers. In contrast, McGregor vs Chandler fails to deliver the same buzz. Chandler’s recent string of losses only hurt the narrative.

While the bout with Chandler is a business bout, Diaz vs McGregor commands historic legacy and a decorated rivalry. “That fight needs to happen at some point—in a car park, in a pub, in a restaurant, or better yet, at the White House in the UFC’s Octagon,” Bisping added. However, Nate Diaz himself has a much different vision for his big comeback.

Nate Diaz names UFC White House opponent

Nate Diaz maintained an amiable relationship with the UFC, with a potential Dustin Poirier bout in talks over the past few years. However, it seems Diaz is past that promised return, setting his eyes on another lightweight challenger—Paddy Pimblett. In an Instagram video, when asked about his next opponent, Diaz replied: “S—, I’m looking at Pimblett. Probably Pimblett.”

The Liverpudlian is scheduled to fight for the interim lightweight belt with Justin Gaethje, after division king Ilia Topuria set his crown down for the first quarter of 2026. However, whether the 40-year-old Diaz will get a shot at Pimblett is under high scrutiny from the MMA fandom.

Branding Diaz as delusional, fans quickly jumped in against a Pimblett vs Diaz White House fight. Even Bisping added how Diaz should shift his focus to the Irish striker to settle his past dues. “That would be a fight that we all want to see, and I think it kind of needs to happen. Anyway, so that’s what Nate Diaz should be targeting. That’s what he should be talking about,” Bisping added.

Whether it’s a risky callout of Paddy Pimblett or a long-awaited trilogy with Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz continues to keep himself at the center of the UFC spotlight. With fans and legends like Michael Bisping weighing in, the question remains: which fight truly makes sense next?