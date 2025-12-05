Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey Make Views Clear on Female UFC Star’s Knockout of Male Sparring Partner

Jacqueline Cavalcanti did not throw just any knee; she threw one that shook the entire sport. One clean, precisely timed strike in a usual sparring bout at Syndicate MMA left her partner stumbling, the gym silent, and a viral video circulating the internet. The true shock came later, when two of combat sports’ biggest stars, Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor, jumped into her comments.

The sequence was simple: a jab, a hook, a takedown attempt, and a left knee directly to the face. The thud was loud, the partner shook, and Cavalcanti simply said, “Real.” But what happened next wasn’t about intent or knee pads; it was about a top-10 bantamweight suddenly being treated as a pay-per-view highlight by legends, champions, and fans alike. And once the reactions began, they did not slow down.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti earns Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor’s attention

Ronda Rousey fired first, saying, “Dang, girl!” — a message that came off as a stamp of approval from the woman who built the very division Cavalcanti currently fights in. Moments later, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor jumped in with his signature simplicity: “SHOT!” One word, all caps, was enough to make the clip even more memorable than it already was.

Of all the reactions one can find in the comments, Ronda Rousey’s response might be the most intriguing. Rumors of her return have resurfaced, with possible opponents already teasing about the prospect. If she does make a comeback, ‘Rowdy’ will return to the same category Cavalcanti is climbing. Suddenly, what was once just a viral scene looks like a foreshadowing of future matchmaking pressure: the past reacting to the future.

Alex Pereira couldn’t resist and joked, “She knocked him out, and nobody says a word 😅.” Another big name, Jorge Masvidal, gave a clap, and colleague Luana Santos summarized every female fighter’s nightmare in one sentence: “That’s why I don’t spar with you.” It wasn’t just praise; it was an admission that Cavalcanti is becoming a nuisance in the room and a headache for anyone in her weight class.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Cavalcanti | UFC Fighter (@jacqueline.cavalcanti)

Fans also weighed in, replaying the knockdown angle by angle, debating whether it was too hard, too real, or too dangerous. ‘The Nightmare’ responded to former Contender Series contestant Nikolas Motta’s claim that it was staged with an offer, “Come here for me to do it to you, then you say it was arranged.” And of course, he declined. And McGregor and Rousey’s reaction only confirmed that it definitely did not seem staged.

With a perfect 5-0 record in the UFC, being the youngest with a top-10 spot, and the attention of two MMA legends, Jacqueline Cavalcanti has emerged as a true threat to the division. And while we will have to wait for her to possibly clash with Ronda Rousey in the future, she does have another opponent in mind right now who can be a real challenge for the 28-year-old.

Cavalcanti goes after Irene Aldana

Long before the knee clip made Jacqueline Cavalcanti the week’s most talked-about bantamweight, she knew where she wanted to go next. Following the biggest win of her career against Mayra Bueno Silva, a recent title challenger, she told the media she was done waiting her turn. The win proved she belonged in the top ten, but it also gave her the right to set bigger goals. And ‘The Nightmare’ has a specific name in mind.

The name was Irene Aldana. Cavalcanti called her out immediately following the Bueno Silva bout, citing Aldana’s experience, résumé, and past title shot. “She’s very good—I want to fight her,” she said, seeing Aldana not as a safe matchup but the perfect test for her rise. Macy Chiasson was also on the table, but Aldana was the one she really wanted. After all, this is a bout that would establish her as a serious threat in the division.

Now, following the viral knee and a wave of attention from stars such as Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor, the callout hits even harder. ‘The Nightmare’ has not changed her tune. She wants three or four fights in 2026, never stops training, and is pursuing the division’s strongest names—not because the limelight found her, but because the 28-year-old was already looking for it. Her rise began before the internet took notice; now the rest of the division has no choice but to catch up.