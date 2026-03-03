When you live life in the spotlight, some awkward moments are almost inevitable. And even Conor McGregor isn’t immune. ‘The Mystic Mac’ recently appeared in a street-style interview with Lilly and Lucy Rayne, co-founders of Drink LITT, a hydration and electrolyte brand. Filmed outside his pub, The Black Forge Inn, in Dublin, one of the Rayne children asked the former UFC champ about his dream. For a fighter known for his psychological warfare and unflappable confidence, McGregor appeared momentarily caught off guard, a rare sight for the former two-division champion.

“My dream in life is for my children and my family to live happily ever after,” Conor McGregor responded.

The tone shifted moments later when Lilly attempted to lighten the mood by telling him a joke: “Why is 6 afraid of 7?”

“I don’t know,” McGregor replied, pausing awkwardly.

“Because 7 8 [ate] 9,” she answered, delivering the punchline with a grin.

The joke drew a polite but noticeably strained laugh from ‘The Mac,’ and the interview wrapped up soon after. It’s worth noting that in an earlier Instagram video shared by Drink LITT, Conor McGregor sampled one of the brand’s flavors and even pledged to stock the beverage at his Dublin pub.

According to the company’s website, Drink LITT was founded by a mother of five who describes herself as both “an athlete at heart” and a doctor committed to wellness. She launched the brand after growing frustrated with the limited hydration options available on the market.

The drink markets itself as a natural hydration solution with low calories, claiming benefits such as improved digestion, enhanced skin health, and better heart health. However, when fans stumbled upon Drink LITT’s Instagram clip featuring McGregor, the reaction online quickly spiraled out of control.

Fans can’t handle the fake laugh from Conor McGregor

The clip left many fans taken aback, showing a surprisingly subdued version of the typically bombastic fighter, with one stating, “He looks like a trusted adult.” His quiet reaction stood in stark contrast to the out-of-control personality that has defined his public image.

But this fan didn’t feel that way. “I thought he was gonna elbow her 😂😂,” another user commented. McGregor once punched an old man in his pub for refusing to accept drinks from him. The comment references McGregor’s well-documented history of public altercations, highlighting the contrast with his subdued demeanor in the video. Meanwhile, the interaction sounded a lot like AI to one fan. “Why does this sound AI,” the user asked. The sudden shift in McGregor’s personality appeared to shock fans.

Another fan had a different theory behind McGregor’s awkward laugh. “I don’t even think Conor understood the joke 😂😂😂,” the user wrote. However, that might be pushing it a little bit. Someone else couldn’t handle what they claimed was a fake laugh from McGregor. “The fake laugh is killing me 😂😂,” the user wrote. Or maybe that’s how McGregor is in real life.

Whether the laugh was genuine or not, the viral clip proves that even in a casual setting, every move McGregor makes is scrutinized by a fanbase eager to dissect his every reaction.