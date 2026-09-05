Conor McGregor’s Brand Advertisement Featuring Dakota Ditcheva Leaves Fans Impressed

Conor McGregor has always been creative when it comes to promoting his brands. Once again, the former UFC two-division champion showcased his business acumen by surprising fans with a brand video for his Mac Energy Drink featuring undefeated 16-0 PFL champion Dakota Ditcheva.

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‘Dangerous’ shared the Mac Energy partnership video on her Instagram. In the clip, Ditcheva can be seen entering an elevator as two men, one wearing a balaclava, step in alongside her. Looking at the drink in her hand, one of them says, “Nice Mac,” while the other adds, “We gonna need that.” As one of them reaches for the can, Ditcheva fights back and manages to knock them both out. At the end, the PFL women’s flyweight champion casually walks out of the elevator while applying lip gloss, still holding onto her Mac Energy.

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“Signed the baddest 16-0 in the sport. Two guys found out in an elevator,” the caption on the clip read. “Welcome to the pack, Dakota Ditcheva.”

The advertisement quickly caught fans’ attention, with the post racking up 2.3 million views and 15,000 likes, with the numbers continuing to climb.

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While many were surprised to see Ditcheva working with McGregor’s brand, the partnership isn’t entirely out of the blue. The PFL champion has developed a cordial relationship with the UFC veteran, who has previously praised her as the “next big thing” and a “superstar” in MMA.

Imago July 9, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: CONOR MCGREGOR fist in the air while singing to the fans during UFC 329 press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20260709_zsp_o117_006 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Last year, in April, Dakota Ditcheva appeared at BKFC 71: Trout vs. Trinidad-Snake in Dubai, where she met McGregor. The Irishman was visibly excited to see the PFL star at his promotion and even called her a “superstar.” Although the pair haven’t shared many notable moments since then, that interaction may have helped lay the groundwork for their latest business partnership.

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Ditcheva is also not the first major combat sports star to associate with McGregor’s energy drink brand. WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia also signed with Mac Energy and appeared in a comedy sketch roasting Conor Benn ahead of their September 12 fight.

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Still, seeing Ditcheva take center stage in a Mac Energy advertisement was enough to surprise fans, who quickly made their feelings known.

Conor McGregor, Merab Dvalishvili, and fans react to Dakota Ditcheva’s MAC Energy Drinks ad

McGregor himself was among the first to react to the video, writing, “Sheer class, Champ! Welcome to Mac!” Following ‘Mystic Mac,’ former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili also praised the PFL star, commenting, “Easy work” after watching Ditcheva take down the two men in the elevator.

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Recently retired UFC star Edson Barboza’s teammate, Anderson Franc, also reacted to the advertisement, writing, “Amazing.”

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Fans soon joined the conversation with their own reactions to Ditcheva’s performance. One fan wrote, “Sparking em with two broken hands as well 😂😂 go on,” while another added, “She used her elbows because her hands were injured.”

The fans were referring to Dakota Ditcheva’s recent revelations about dealing with issues related to her broken hands. After beating Denise Kielholtz at the PFL New York event, ‘Dangerous’ revealed that she suffered a mid-fight injury to the hand she had previously broken. Even more surprisingly, she had avoided surgery on her hands, which had initially kept her sidelined for a year.

Even so, fans seemed impressed by the way she carried herself in the commercial. One user commented, “Even had time to apply the gloss 💁🏼‍♀️.” Another fan praised Ditcheva’s ability to sell the product, writing, “Awesome commercial!!! You could sell anything!!!”

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Well, Ditcheva certainly looked natural in the advert. However, the final shot of her applying lip gloss while exiting the elevator caught the attention of a separate fan, who suggested she should launch a lipstick brand of her own: “If you start a lipstick brand it will sell well!😉”

With more fighters expanding into business ventures alongside their fighting careers, Ditcheva could eventually follow the same path. For now, however, her partnership with Conor McGregor’s Mac Energy appears to be off to an impressive start.